WATCH: MPD officers lift truck to save motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has shared bodycam video showing a group of officers working together to lift a truck off a motorcyclist that was pinned underneath. The crash happened earlier this month in the 2100 block of W Wall Street.

The video shared to the MPD Facebook page has sparked an outpouring of thanks from those in the community.

One Facebook user wrote, “You guys are incredible! I’ve lost, or nearly lost, too many loved ones to motorcycle accidents.”

Another called the officers, “Heroes at work”.

We have reached out to MPD for more information regarding the crash, including the condition of the motorcyclist and will update this story as soon as that information is available.

Local law enforcement agencies as well as the Texas Department of Transportation sounded the alarm earlier this month asking drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles now that warmer weather has moved into the area. TxDOT’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign calls attention to the safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists.

State officials reported that 519 motorcycle riders died in crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.

TxDOT has offered these life-saving safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes: