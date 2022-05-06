Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn
Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.
Take a look at Strayhorn below.
Vitals
Hometown Livonia, Michigan
Projected Position Offensive Tackle
Height 6’4″
Weight 270 lbs
Class 2025
Recruitment
- Offered on May 5th, 2022
Offers
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Alabama A&M
- Pitt
- Syracuse
- Tennessee State
- Toledo
- USC
