Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn

By Andrew Brewster
 2 days ago
Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.

Take a look at Strayhorn below.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

Vitals

Hometown Livonia, Michigan

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6’4″

Weight 270 lbs

Class 2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 5th, 2022

Offers

  • Alabama
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Alabama A&M
  • Pitt
  • Syracuse
  • Tennessee State
  • Toledo
  • USC

Film

