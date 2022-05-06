Michigan State football offers 2025 OT Kaden Strayhorn, son of Jayson Strayhorn

Kaden Strayhorn, the son of Michigan State football alum Jayson Strayhorn, is looking like a top prospect in the 2025 class. The young offensive tackle already has big-time interest from Alabama, but Mel Tucker and the Spartans should have a nice advantage given Strayhorn’s legacy with MSU.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 NA NA NA NA

Rivals NA NA NA NA

Vitals

Hometown Livonia, Michigan

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6’4″

Weight 270 lbs

Class 2025

Recruitment

Offered on May 5th, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Michigan

Michigan State

Alabama A&M

Pitt

Syracuse

Tennessee State

Toledo

USC

