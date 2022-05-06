ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man wins $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch off

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rW2PY_0fVMHb1b00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man left the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee $930,000 richer after claiming the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game. The man chose to take his winnings as a lump sum.

Police find SUV connected to escaped Alabama inmate, officer

When Lotto officials asked winner Ralph Cole what he was going to do with his winnings, he said “I’m going to get a Harley,” according to a Lotto news release. Cole’s granddaughter wasn’t sure about the motorcycle idea, but according to the Lotto, she embraced his next idea.

“Actually, I’m going to fix up my wife’s old Mustang,” Cole said, according to the release. “It’s beautiful, bright yellow, and she loves it.”

Cole bought the ticket from a Circle K on Barrancas Avenue in Pensacola. The store will get a $2,000 commission for selling the prize scratch-off.

Scratch-offs account for about 75% of the Florida Lottery’s ticket sales, according to the news release. Scratch-offs generated more than $1.3 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Happy Fred
2d ago

Congratulations uncle cole. Remember me? I’m bob from the family reunion. Don’t fall for bs and enjoy your blessings

Reply
3
Related
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

NC man wins first $5 million prize in scratch-off game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Mario Delgado, of Winterville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and became the first winner of a $5 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Delgado bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville. When Delgado […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Click10.com

2 people from same area win $1 million each playing scratch-off game at Publix

SARASOTA, Fla. – Two people from Sarasota both won $1 million playing the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. According to the Florida Lottery, Evan Fried, 42, purchased his winning ticket at the Publix at 8300 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, and Sandra Rmus, 54, purchased her winning ticket at the Publix at 5100 Clark Road in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Lotto#The Florida Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy