Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 54 MINUTES AGO