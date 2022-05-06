ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

One Injured in Hit-and-Run on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic Accident on Fifth Avenue Left One Bicyclist Hurt. The accident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Fifth Avenue, per initial reports. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about the crash. Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a bicyclist with significant wounds and he...

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
Pedestrian on 91 FWY causes big rig to collide with multiple other vehicles

A pedestrian walking along the side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials detailed how the pedestrian was waving vehicle debris at passing cars, as he walked towards Bellflower along the westbound lanes of SR-91. Witnesses at the scene explained that the big rig had to swerve around the suspect to avoid hitting him, causing it to collide with at least one vehicle. The pedestrian has been described as a White male wearing a black t-shirt with jeans, a black backpack and carrying a skateboard. He was not hit during the incident. It was not immediately clear if authorities were able to contact the pedestrian.Several minor injuries were reported. Crews on scene were able to straighten out the big rig and open at least one lane for traffic, though with Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen backed up for dozens of miles. At some point during the collision, the big rig's gasoline tank was punctured, causing a large spillage of diesel fuel, which cleanup crews were also able to contain. Just before 6:45 p.m., CalTrans officials announced that all lanes of the westbound 91 were reopened to traffic. 
Six Injured in Truck Collision on Seaforth Street [Hesperia, CA]

The vehicle accident between a truck and an SUV happened at the intersection of I Avenue and Seaforth Street. Furthermore, paramedics immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about the crash. A total of six people sustained injuries in the collision, three whom suffered major injuries. Eventually, paramedics...
Mark Seigh Fatally Injured in UTV Collision near State Route 74 [Peoria, AZ]

48-Year-Old Victim Pronounced Dead after UTV Accident near State Route 74. Just after 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the scene in an unincorporated area after receiving multiple dispatch calls. When deputies arrived, they learned that two occupants were in a Utility Terrain Vehicle, when it overturned. However, the events leading...
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]

Multi-Vehicle Collision near Avenue B Leaves 1 Fatality, 3 Others Injured. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:03 pm, south of Avenue B. Investigators said a 2017 Nissan Sentra going north on Sierra Highway made an unsafe turn on the southbound lane and proceeded to overtake an 2008 Honda Pilot.
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
Cause of death released for man found dead in a well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
