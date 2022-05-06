Rockwall-Heath Highsteppers Senior Showcase 2022: Zoe Cottrell

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) The Rockwall High School robotics team, Team 1296 – Full Metal Jackets, recently competed at State where they won the Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, as well as encouraging more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.

