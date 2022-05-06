ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

Rockwall-Heath Highsteppers Senior Showcase 2022: Zoe Cottrell

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (May 6, 2022) Zoe Cottrell serves the Highstepper as Senior Lieutenant, and she has been a member of the Highsteppers for three years. Zoe is the daughter of Chris and Jana Cottrell. She has been...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School Stingerette Senior Showcase 2022: Francesca Martin

ROCKWALL, TX – April 18, 2022 — Meet Francesca Martin! She is the daughter of Randy and Norma Martin. Francesca serves as the Social Council Outreach Representative for the Stingerettes this year. She is a three year member of the Stingerettes and danced with the JV Jacket Babes her Freshman year. In 2021 she performed with the team that won Showtime “Team Champion” and in March this year she was a team member that won American Dance/Drill Team “National Champion Team Lyrical”.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Heath, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Texas A M#Marketing Services#Highschool#Rockwall Heath#Highsteppers#Ap#Nhs#Chemical Engineering#Brn Media#Social Media Management
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall-Heath Student Council leadership students donate over 120 confetti baskets to Lone Star CASA

ROCKWALL, TX (May 5, 2022) – The Rockwall-Heath Student Council Leadership Team recently collected items for, and donated over 120 confetti baskets with an estimated value of $3000, to Lone Star CASA, an organization which provides children in foster care with a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall High School robotics team qualifies for world championship

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) The Rockwall High School robotics team, Team 1296 – Full Metal Jackets, recently competed at State where they won the Chairman’s Award. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST. It was created to keep the central focus of FIRST Robotics Competition on the ultimate goal of transforming the culture in ways that will inspire greater levels of respect and honor for science and technology, as well as encouraging more of today’s youth to become science and technology leaders.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ‘Discovery Statue’ sculptor Jim Bryant to be Art League’s featured artist

ROCKWALL, TX (April 18, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host sculptor, Jim Bryant, as their feature artist for April. Jim’s history with RAL spans decades and he is a significant contributor to the art and history of Rockwall. His design for the commemorative statue depicting the founders of the original rock wall, for which Rockwall is named, was chosen over 17 years ago. The life-size, bronze Discovery statue will finally be placed in the Rockwall County Historic Courthouse Square later this year.
ROCKWALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD holds dedication ceremony for Lupe Garcia Elementary School

FATE, TX (April 25, 2022) Rockwall ISD recently hosted a dedication ceremony for Lupe Garcia Elementary School in Fate. Lupe Garcia is an educator with a distinguished 41-year teaching career with 40 years in Rockwall ISD serving the students and families at Dobbs Elementary and Rochell Elementary School. She grew up in Fate and graduated from Rockwall High School with honors in 1966. Garcia and her family continue to reside in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Global Youth Service Day set for April 30 at Rockwall’s Harry Myers Park

ROCKWALL, TX (April 27, 2022) The community is encouraged to participate in Global Youth Service Day set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Harry Myers Park in Rockwall, hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to help beautify and spruce up the park, in cooperation with the Rockwall Parks and Recreation Department.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight, Rockwall County and beyond

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX — Our Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight features local summer camp programs, Vacation Bible Schools, sports and skills camps, recreational activities and fun, learning opportunities for kids (and adults!) throughout the summer season. We hope this growing compilation helps you and your family find fun and safe things to do in and around Rockwall County this summer.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Fashion Design students win big at SKILLS USA State Competition

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (April 15, 2022) The 2022 SKILLS USA 2022 Fashion Design competition team recently competed in the 2022 SKILLS USA State Fashion Design Competition. All eight students received the highest award which is a “Superior Blue Ribbon Rating” for their portfolio and garment they designed and constructed for this competition.
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy