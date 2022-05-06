16-year-old girl held at gunpoint by woman who asked for jumper cables at Lido Beach

A teenage girl was forced at gunpoint to drive a Fort Myers woman around Sarasota, police said in a press release Friday.

The 16-year-old girl was at Lido Beach watching the sunset Wednesday evening when she was approached by Dina Wilson, 61, from Fort Myers, Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in the release.

Wilson asked the girl if she had jumper cables, which she did not have. She then asked a couple standing nearby, but they didn’t have any either.

Wilson approached the girl again and pulled out a “small gun,” and told her to drive Wilson to her car on South Lido Beach.

Once they arrived at South Lido Beach, Wilson got out of the girl’s car, leaving her door open and dug around in her car.

Wilson then got back into the teen’s car and told her to take her to get food, Sarasota police said.

The girl drove Wilson to a convenience store at the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

While Wilson was inside, the girl texted her friend for help, and the friend called 911.

She let her friend know that the two of them were heading back to South Lido Beach, where a Sarasota police officer was waiting.

The teenager pulled into the beach’s exit gate and quickly drove toward the officer.

The officer arrested Wilson on false imprisonment charges.

Wilson is now in the Sarasota County jail, held on a $250,000 bond.