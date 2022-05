Second Unit: B- Saturday was the first game since Khris Middleton’s injury in Game 2 of the Bucks vs. Bulls series that Bobby Portis came off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Budenholzer opted for a smaller lineup to start and used Bobby’s length of the bench. Portis had an okay game all around, his shooting (3-of-9) left a bit to be desired but he finished with nine points and seven rebounds. What you can always expect out of Bobby Portis is non-stop hustle and passion, and he gave it. Bobby did also come away with one block and one steal defensively.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO