Summer concert lineup announced for Dash-Park in Onalaska
ONALASKA (WKBT) — The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club announced its summer concert lineup at Dash-Park.
The concert series, Great River Sound, is free to the public at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June through August. The two hour concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at Dash-Park in Onalaska.
“We try to create a band lineup with a variety of musical styles mixing local favorites with newer bands that haven’t played our venue,” club co-chair Dan Stevens said.
The lineup:
- June 7 – Tom Wopat
- June 14 – TUGG
- June 21 – Crooked Willow
- June 28 – Tequila Brothers
- July 5 – 1AChord
- July 12 – Tommy Bentz
- July 19 – The Flyin’ A’s
- July 26 – Amanda Grace
- Aug. 2 – Sal and Dean
- Aug. 9 – Gregg Hall
- Aug. 16 – Ryan Howe
- Aug. 23 – Andy Hughes and the Mighty Few and The Lake Effect
- Aug. 30 – String Ties
Additional information can be found at the Great River Sound Facebook page.
