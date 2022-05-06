Summer concert lineup announced for Dash-Park in Onalaska

ONALASKA (WKBT) — The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club announced its summer concert lineup at Dash-Park.

The concert series, Great River Sound, is free to the public at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June through August. The two hour concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at Dash-Park in Onalaska.

“We try to create a band lineup with a variety of musical styles mixing local favorites with newer bands that haven’t played our venue,” club co-chair Dan Stevens said.

The lineup:

June 7 – Tom Wopat

June 14 – TUGG

June 21 – Crooked Willow

June 28 – Tequila Brothers

July 5 – 1AChord

July 12 – Tommy Bentz

July 19 – The Flyin’ A’s

July 26 – Amanda Grace

Aug. 2 – Sal and Dean

Aug. 9 – Gregg Hall

Aug. 16 – Ryan Howe

Aug. 23 – Andy Hughes and the Mighty Few and The Lake Effect

Aug. 30 – String Ties

Additional information can be found at the Great River Sound Facebook page.

