ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Summer concert lineup announced for Dash-Park in Onalaska

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hc6sV_0fVMFn7N00

ONALASKA (WKBT) — The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club announced its summer concert lineup at Dash-Park.

The concert series, Great River Sound, is free to the public at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from June through August. The two hour concerts start at 6:30 p.m. at Dash-Park in Onalaska.

“We try to create a band lineup with a variety of musical styles mixing local favorites with newer bands that haven’t played our venue,” club co-chair Dan Stevens said.

The lineup:

  • June 7 – Tom Wopat
  • June 14 – TUGG
  • June 21 – Crooked Willow
  • June 28 – Tequila Brothers
  • July 5 – 1AChord
  • July 12 – Tommy Bentz
  • July 19 – The Flyin’ A’s
  • July 26 – Amanda Grace
  • Aug. 2 – Sal and Dean
  • Aug. 9 – Gregg Hall
  • Aug. 16 – Ryan Howe
  • Aug. 23 – Andy Hughes and the Mighty Few and The Lake Effect
  • Aug. 30 – String Ties

Additional information can be found at the Great River Sound Facebook page.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

UPDATE: Four dead in Monroe County house fire

Hundreds rally for abortion rights in downtown La Crosse

Criminal complaint sheds more light on Chippewa Falls 10-year-old’s slaying

Viterbo honors employees at annual Rose Awards

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onalaska, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Hughes
Person
Tom Wopat
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Ryan Howe
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Great Rivers United Way to host chalk art competition in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Along with presenting sponsor artPOP, the Great Rivers United Way will host a chalk art competition in early June. United We Chalk will take place June 4 in downtown La Crosse’s Harborview Plaza parking lot from 8:00am to 2:00pm. GRUW encourages community members of all experience and skill levels to enter the competition, or to stop down and admire others’ work.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash Park#Concerts#Tugg#Dean Aug 9#News 8#La Crosse Criminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy