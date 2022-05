Have you ever thought of what a user would do with your application? No matter how well-architectured the app you built is, if it brings no value to users, chances are, no one will use it. In simple terms, user stories are brief, informal descriptions of a software feature told from the perspective of the users. These answer the "who," "what," and "why" of a single task/functionality in an application.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO