Inter Milan 4-2 Empoli: Lautaro Martinez scores twice and Alexis Sanchez is also on target as Simone Inzaghi's side come from two goals down to secure nervy victory and move top of the Serie A table

 5 days ago

Two goals from striker Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan secure a nervy 4-2 home win over Empoli on Friday as Simone Inzaghi's side kept their Serie A title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table.

The victory put defending champions Inter one point ahead of AC Milan, who can regain top spot with a win at ninth-placed Verona on Sunday in their bid to secure a first Scudetto since 2011. Empoli remain 14th on 37 points.

The visitors shocked Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in the fifth minute after striker Andrea Pinamonti latched on to a brilliant low cross from Szymon Zurkowski, bringing up his 13th goal of the season.

Two goals from striker Lautaro Martinez helped Inter Milan secure a 4-2 win on Friday night
The visitors shocked Samir Handanovic in the fifth minute through striker Andrea Pinamonti
Empoli doubled their advantage in the 28th minute, after Kristjan Asllani rifled it past Handanovic

Empoli doubled their advantage in the 28th minute, after defender Riccardo Fiamozzi sent a long ball into the box and Kristjan Asllani rifled it past Handanovic who rushed out to stop him.

But Inter, denied two penalties following VAR reviews, pulled one back in the 40th minute when Empoli defender Simone Romagnoli scored an own goal.

But Martinez levelled just before break for his 18th league goal of the campaign and bagged his second in the 64th minute when he fired a rebound past the keeper to put the hosts ahead, before Alexis Sanchez sealed all three points in injury time.

But Inter pulled one back in the 40th minute when Simone Romagnoli scored an own goal
Argentina star Martinez levelled just before break and bagged his second in the 64th minute
Alexis Sanchez then sealed all three points for the hosts in injury time at San Siro
The result kept Inter Milan's Serie A title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table 

