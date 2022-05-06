ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Norris takes a dig at Russell with basketball helmet

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tPBg_0fVMFDXL00
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, U.S. - May 5, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris talks to the media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MIAMI, May 6 (Reuters) - McLaren's Lando Norris took a dig at Mercedes rival George Russell at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday as he faced questions about his new helmet painted to look like a basketball.

The two Britons are old friends from their time racing in junior series and appeared together in a scheduled news conference.

"It's just a basketball. Everyone's asking what's the inspiration and I think it's quite obvious. It's just a basketball," said Norris when asked about the helmet with his name and logo on the back.

"I kind of knew everyone was going to go for palm trees and boring stuff," he added. "I just wanted to do something very different. It's not like elegant and wow, but it's simple and different.

"It's cool. Maybe it would have suited George more, considering they like bouncing a bit more."

Champions Mercedes are struggling with a 'porpoising' car that bounces on the straights as the aerodynamic downforce comes and goes.

Russell said at the previous race in Imola, Italy, that the bouncing was causing him real pain.

"The bouncing really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it," he told reporters at the time. read more

"This is the first weekend where I’ve been truly struggling with my back and like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hamilton gets two race exemption from jewellery rule

MIAMI, May 6 (Reuters) - Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will race in Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix after Formula One swerved a showdown with the Mercedes driver over their ban on piercings and jewellery. Race director Niels Wittich had issued a reminder to all teams and officials that wearing...
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami practice build-up as Lewis Hamilton told Mercedes need ‘more time’ to make improvements

Follow live Formula One news and build-up to the Miami Grand Prix ahead of the opening practice session today at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season, but defending champion Max Verstappen cut his advantage at the top of the standings following Red Bull’s one-two in Imola last...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
AFP

Ferrari's Leclerc grabs pole and praises 'crazy' Miami fans

World championship leader Charles Leclerc praised the enthusiasm of Ferrari's many American fans Saturday, but warned of a tense battle ahead after leading the Italian team to a front-row lockout at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. It was Ferrari's first front-row lockout since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Formula 1 Miami 2022: Drivers practice for inaugural qualifying race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula One drivers were practicing on Friday night for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens. Twenty cars were racing on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit at the Miami International Autodrome, built just outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. The ten teams were preparing for...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Britons
Reuters

Motor Racing-Frustrated Verstappen in the hunt despite 'messy' practice

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took third place on the grid for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix but made no attempt to hide his frustration. Hydraulic problems and an issue with a rear brake limited the Red Bull driver to a handful of laps in Friday's opening practice sessions, leaving him with little information on the track before Saturday's qualifying.
MIAMI, FL
GQMagazine

George Russell Believes Mercedes Can Still Win This Thing

At six-foot-one, George Russell is one of the tallest Formula 1 drivers on the grid — but don’t expect him to slam dunk a basketball any time soon. “I think that’s just a bit outside of my abilities,” jokes Russell as he clanks a jump shot off the back rim of a court in downtown Miami. The 24-year-old British driver is shooting hoops with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart at a Puma photoshoot in advance of this weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, and Russell warns that his game leaves a lot to be desired.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Leclerc seizes Miami pole in Ferrari front row sweep

MIAMI, May 7 (Reuters) - Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season, and 12th of...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC

May 8 (Reuters) - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica defended his record at the A-League club as speculation grows over his future at the helm of the side he has led to two titles following their failure to qualify for the end-of-season finals series. Sydney can finish no higher than...
SPORTS
The Independent

Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
NFL
Reuters

Chelsea champions again, but chasing WSL pack hot on their heels

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Chelsea showed their class to secure their third consecutive Women's Super League title on Sunday, but it could have been a different story if Arsenal hadn't suffered a winter wobble that effectively derailed their challenge. Chelsea collected 56 points from 22 league games, one more...
SOCCER
Reuters

Madrid champ Alcaraz to skip Rome Masters due to ankle injury

May 8 (Reuters) - Newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Sunday he has decided to skip the Rome Masters in a bid to recover from an ankle injury ahead of the French Open later this month. Alcaraz, who rolled his ankle in the quarter-finals in Madrid, overcame pain...
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 practice LIVE: Miami Grand Prix results and standings as George Russell goes fastest in FP2

Follow live Formula One coverage from the opening practice sessions at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. F1 has arrived in the United States ahead of the long-awaited inaugural Miami Grand Prix and excitement is building as the drivers take to the track for the first time. In FP1 on Friday, Charles Leclerc - who heads into the fifth race of the season with the championship lead after two wins so far this season - posted the fastest time as Ferrari again impressed. But defending champion Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls also...
MOTORSPORTS
Auto Racing Digest

It's time to check your weekend (racing) schedule

This weekend the United States hosts its first of two Formula 1 appearances with the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on Sunday on ABC at the Miami International Autodrome.. 2021 F1 champ, Max Verstappen is riding high with his victory from two weeks ago at Imola along with his Oracle Red Bull Racing ...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Reuters

426K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy