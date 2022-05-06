ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth, 50, reveals she has early onset osteoarthritis: 'It's an interesting development in my maturing'

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jennie Garth has revealed her osteoarthritis diagnosis.

The actress, 50, shared on Friday she was diagnosed with the degenerative illness three years ago. She went to a doctor after she began to experience pain in her knees when she went from sitting to standing as well as stiffness in her fingers and hands.

The Beverly Hill, 90210 alum said the diagnosis was shocking: 'It's an interesting development in my maturing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNSYe_0fVMFBlt00
Diagnosis: Jennie Garth is opening up about her diagnosis of early onset osteoarthritis, explaining she want to demystify the disease. Seen here in LA in 2019

She shared, 'I was like, "I'm too young for arthritis."

In an interview with Insider, the Mystery Girls star addedshe wasn't forthcoming about her condition because, 'I didn't want to be that person who talks about their ailments.'

The Time to Dance actress suffers from the most common form of the condition, which happens after the cartilage that protects the ends of bones wears, resulting in irreversible tissue damage.

That could eventually require surgery, such as hip, shoulder, or knee replacements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXSdi_0fVMFBlt00
Mature: The mom of three daughters, Luca, 24, Lola, 19 and Fiona, 15, has decided to approach this development with a positive attitude, referring to it as 'a new, interesting development in my maturing'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHJnI_0fVMFBlt00
Delay: The Mystery Girls actress said she put off revealing her condition because, 'I didn't want to be that person who talks about their ailments'

The mom of three has decided to approach this development with a positive attitude, referring to it as 'a new, interesting development in my maturing.'

The working mother shares her daughters, daughters, Luca, 24, Lola, 19 and Fiona, 15, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, 48.

'When you hear the word arthritis, you associate it with the elderly and people who are immobile who can't live an active life,' she also said.

This isn't the first health scare for the 90210MG podcaster. In 2002 she was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse and a leaky heart valve, but did not reveal that until 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqS10_0fVMFBlt00
No medication: The BH90210 star said she isn't taking medication but is using an over-the-counter gel for to treat the pain. She did not identify the product, but recently began a partnership with the Voltaren 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rp0m_0fVMFBlt00
Staying active: To stay as healthy as possible, the avowed dog lover has tried to stay active. She is an avid golfer and also enjoys hiking and stretching
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApRLa_0fVMFBlt00

The former Master Chef contestant said she does not take any medication for her malady, but does use an over-the-counter gel that offers 'relief.'

Jennie didn't say what that gel was, but she has entered into a partnership agreement with the pain-relief product, Voltaren, which she announced on Instagram on March 4.

To stay as healthy as possible, the avowed dog lover has tried to stay as active as possible. She is an avid golfer and also enjoys hiking and stretching.

She has advised anyone suffering from similar conditions to see a doctor. 'When you know what you're dealing with physically, there's always a workaround,' she explained. 'I definitely don't let anything limit me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7IWA_0fVMFBlt00
Advice: The busy wife and mother has advised anyone suffering from similar conditions to see a doctor. 'When you know what you're dealing with physically, there's always a workaround.' Seen here LA 2019

