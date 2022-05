Lewis Hamilton says the FIA’s decision to tighten rules on Formula One drivers wearing jewellery during races is a “step backwards” and says he will he continue to keep his nose and ear piercings in even if the FIA threatened to stop the seven-time world champion from racing. Hamilton appeared at the drivers’ press conference ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Friday wearing three watches, eight rings, four necklaces and two earrings, as well as his nose ring which was hidden behind his face covering. LIVE! Follow live coverage from Friday practice with our blogOf his jewellery, Hamilton only...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO