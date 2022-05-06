Kansas City Zoo's 20-year-old lion Mufasa dies

The Kansas City Zoo announced Friday that 20-year-old lion Mufasa died this week.

According to a Facebook post from the KC Zoo, Mufasa was being treated for age-related issues, and his quality of life was diminishing.

"Following a series of examinations, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize," the post said.

Mufasa was born at the Kansas City Zoo in a litter of four cubs on Sept. 1, 2001.

"In adulthood, Mufasa often delighted Zoo guests as he played and napped with our other males, 16-year-olds Shakarri and Jabari," the post said. "Our two females rounding out the pride are 20-year-old Nala, who was a littermate of Mufasa, and 16-year-old Zuri."

The team who worked with the pride said that Mufasa was "extremely skilled in training and participating in his own health care," according to the post.

"His favorite sources of positive enrichment were goat’s milk and barrels," the post said. "Some of his caregivers’ favorite memories of Mufasa include the fun he experienced discovering his holiday presents during our annual Lion Christmas event."