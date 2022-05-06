ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Lady Gaga's Melodramatic Music Video for Top Gun: Maverick Power Ballad 'Hold My Hand'

By Jack Irvin
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is preparing to take flight in her new music video. On Friday, the 36-year-old pop icon unveiled the melodramatic visual for her latest single "Hold My Hand" from the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film's director, the clip opens with black-and-white shots...

people.com

