Union’s Overlock Hill Road to be closed Monday, May 9

Traffic was at a standstill on Route 95 Thursday morning as the bridge over the Piscataqua River was closed in both directions for several hours. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said they were called to "an incident involving an individual" around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side. New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth Police, and the Portsmouth Fire Department were also part of the response.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO