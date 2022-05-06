ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Union’s Overlock Hill Road to be closed Monday, May 9

 2 days ago

UNION — On Monday, May 9, 2022, Overlock Hill Road will be closed to thru...

Q97.9

UPDATE: Route 95 Bridge Reopened in Both Directions

Traffic was at a standstill on Route 95 Thursday morning as the bridge over the Piscataqua River was closed in both directions for several hours. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said they were called to "an incident involving an individual" around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side. New Hampshire State Police, Portsmouth Police, and the Portsmouth Fire Department were also part of the response.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

North Conway hotel to remain closed for rest of May after fire

CONWAY, N.H. — The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort will remain fully closed through at least the end of the month almost one week after a devastating fire. Meanwhile, employees are being moved into different roles, including at other properties or temporary positions at local businesses. >> Investigation continues...
CONWAY, NH

