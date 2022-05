After winning Game 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs now meet in the nightcap of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings to help take pressure off a Dodgers bullpen that is in good standing for the second game of the twin bill. Among the options available is Robbie Erlin, who was called up as the 27th player permitted for a doubleheader.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO