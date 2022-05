BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest. Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO