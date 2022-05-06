Jacksonville police: Woman shot in the hip on the Northside

JSO BADGE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5/7 at 9:56 a.m.- JSO arrests Reginal Graves, who is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was shot in the hip on the Northside on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near 32nd and Main streets.

Police said “some sort of altercation” happened between several people and a 24-year-old man began shooting.

JSO said he was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed. Police are also looking for additional witnesses and video.

The woman’s injury is not life-threatening, officers say. Detectives are still trying to determine if she was involved in the altercation or an innocent bystander.

