ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie VA medical center gets new associate director

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVYvb_0fVMCX7g00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center has appointed a new associate director.

Rickey A. Harris, Jr. will take over the associate director role beginning on May 8.

Harris has been serving as chief of medical administration service at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi since February 2020. He is a veteran.

For 18 years, Harris has been in public service through roles within the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. He has a degree in health care administration, completed the African American Federal Executive Association Next Generation Program, and is the recipient of the Army Commander’s Award for Civilian Service Medal.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We are pleased to welcome Rick Harris to the Erie VA and the Erie community. His expertise in employee engagement, continuous performance improvement, high-reliability focus and exemplary service to veterans are welcome additions to our leadership team,” said John Gennaro, Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center director.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
City
Jackson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, PA
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Suspect charged with homicide was out on bond

According to Erie Police, in march of 2021, 17-year old Abdullah Ismael was involved in a shootout outside of a gas station on Buffalo Road. Ismael’s trial bond was posted at $75,000. After the defendant posted bail, he was free from jail. More than a year later, he was allegedly involved in another act of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Deceased identified in fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

The deceased in the fatal shooting on West 8th Street in Erie has been identified. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the departed has been identified as 26-year old Henry Jones of Erie. Cook said Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Erie Police continue to investigate his death as well as another […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center#The Department Of Defense#Army#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants: Here’s why | Opinion

Across Pennsylvania, people with disabilities are experiencing a disturbing reality that endangers their health and well-being. I am referring to the state-wide shortage of personal care attendants. I know, because I am a person with cerebral palsy who relies upon personal care attendants. Pennsylvania needs to take steps to attract and retain their workforce by ensuring higher wages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Police: Fatal shooting suspect also involved in 2021 shootout

Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021. Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
YourErie

North East Police seek robbery suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — North East Police are seeking the suspect of a May 6 bank robbery. At about 1:28 p.m., police responded to a robbery at KeyBank, 27 E. Main St. in North East. According to North East Police Chief Sean Lam, the suspect had entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Greyhound Bus ticket office closed

In-person service at the Greyhound Bus office in Erie is now a thing of the past. According to the Greyhound corporate office, passengers must now purchase their tickets online, through the Greyhound app, or by calling the customer service hotline. Passengers must now board and get off busses behind the office. There is no longer […]
ERIE, PA
WDAM-TV

Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDAM) - A former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in the Southern District of Mississippi. According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., was sentenced for a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YourErie

Erie County Coroner reports drug death stats for 2021

The Erie County Coroner reported statistics for 2021. About 100 people suffered drug-related deaths. According to Lyell Cook, there were 95 drug-related deaths. As JET 24 Action News previously reported, about 80% of those deaths were the result of a fentanyl overdose. Cook said many individuals aren’t aware that they are using fentanyl. “You buy […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Storming Crab opens for business on upper Peach Street

A long-time vacant spot that was once Steak ‘n Shake is now home to a new restaurant on upper Peach Street. Storming Crab has opened for business after about eight months of preparation. During that time, the restaurant was completely redone on the inside. The Corporate Manager said the location and the area gave them […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Teen accused of shooting ex-girlfriend heading to trial

An Erie teenager accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend nine times with a stolen gun is headed to trial. 17-year old Sincere Dorsey was ordered held for trial on all charges at a preliminary hearing, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor. According to the District Attorney’s office, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman injured in early morning rollover accident

One woman is injured after an early morning rollover accident. Calls went out around 2:15 a.m. Thursday for a one-car accident in the 1900 block of Clark Road in Harborcreek. According to reports from the scene, the woman driving apparently lost control of the vehicle before crashing. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy