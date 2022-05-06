ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

David Pastrnak says there was no intent to injure Antti Raanta

By Tim Rosenthal
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"Whoever thinks I was trying to injure Raanta obviously doesn't understand hockey."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q213b_0fVMCSi300
David Pastrnak got a two-minute minor penalty for goalie interference on the Carolina Hurricanes' Antti Raanta in Game 2. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

Rarely, if ever, had David Pastrnak entered a scenario where he became public enemy No. 1 in an opposing building.

Until Game 2 Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

Pastrnak heard the chorus of boos from the Hurricanes’ faithful following a collision with goalie Antti Raanta during Boston’s second power-play attempt of the first period. The officials initially assessed Pastrnak a five-minute major for interference before downgrading his penalty to a two-minute minor.

Raanta didn’t return following his collision with Pastrnak, prompting third-string goalie Pytor Kochetkov into action. The Bruins hardly peppered Kochetkov until the third period of a frustrating 5-2 setback in Game 2.

Hurricanes coach Rod’Brindamour thought Pastrnak targeted Raanta with intent. Boston bench boss Bruce Cassidy disagreed.

Pastrnak didn’t address his story on the Raanta incident with the media until Friday following Boston’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. And indeed, he disagreed with Brind’Amour’s assessment.

“Whoever thinks I was trying to injure Raanta obviously doesn’t understand hockey,” Pastrnak told reporters of his incident with Raanta. “I’d rather say no comment on that, but…”

The 2014 first-round selection eventually expressed his thought process as an attempt to retrieve the puck.

“I’m coming in full speed trying to get the puck, and he’s trying to clear it. Obviously, I want the puck to hit me, but I’m not going in there to bury the goalie. I’m there to stop the puck and maybe get a bounce in [the net]. He’s getting out of the crease, so yeah, I just tried to stop the puck and set up the power play.”

The booing of Pastrnak continued every time he touched the puck. Pastrnak didn’t receive any supplemental discipline from the NHL Player Safety Department. But a couple of Pastrnak’s teammates returned home with lighter wallets after the league assessed $5,000 fines for Derek Forbort (for high sticking Teuvo Teravainen at 2:53 of the third period) and Brad Marchand (during an exchange of slashes with Kochektov at 17:52 of the second period).

Lineup changes

Pastrnak and company enter Game 3 Friday night as a battered bunch. The Bruins face a 2-0 series deficit for the first time since the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. And this time, Boston’s coaching staff opted for wholesale lineup changes instead of minor tweaks ahead of a must-win game at TD Garden.

Mike Reilly will slot in on D for the injured Hampus Lindholm, who exited Game 2 following a second-period collision with Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov. Chris Wagner will enter the lineup for Trent Frederic, who committed an ill-timed interference infraction shortly after Sebastian Aho extended Carolina’s lead to 3-0 early in the second period. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman will make his first career postseason start.

The most significant development, however, came with reuniting Pastrnak with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the top line. The Bruins reunited the aptly named “perfection line” after Cassidy benched Frederic following his untimely interference penalty.

Cassidy’s bunch desperately needs a spark with the Hurricanes outscoring the Bruins by an eye-opening 26-4 margin in their three regular-season meetings and two playoff matchups. Perhaps a top-heavy lineup will provide the perfect trickle-down effect as the series shifts to Causeway St.

“I think it’s the perfect time,” Pastrnak said of reuniting with Marchand and Bergeron. “Playing with those guys, we’d been together for a while. So we know what to expect from each other. I’m excited. You know, it’s been a while. It’s going to be fun tonight.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Off-ice official stretchered off following Bruins goal in Game 3

Play was delayed for nearly 10 minutes before the official was stretchered off. TD Garden went from jubilation to silence real quick during Friday’s Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes. With 5:07 remaining in the second period, David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal to give the Bruins a...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Pastrnak gives emphatic answer to question about Raanta collision in Game 2

There were a couple of interesting moments between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders during Game 2 of their first-round series Wednesday night. The first happened in the opening period when B's right winger David Pastrnak was unable to evade 'Canes goalie Antti Raanta and they collided. Raanta was shaken up a bit and exited the game. Pastrnak was penalized for goalie interference. There was no reason to believe Pastrnak was skating into Raanta on purpose. After all, the B's were on a power play and pushing hard to score the game's first goal.
NHL
NBC Sports

Charlie McAvoy won't play Game 4 vs. Hurricanes after entering COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins will be without their best defenseman for Sunday afternoon's pivotal Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. The Bruins announced shortly before puck drop that Charlie McAvoy has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol, thus making him unavailable. McAvoy is a top-five defenseman in the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Bruce Cassidy provides update on status of Hampus Lindholm ahead of Game 4

Looking to even their Eastern Conference first round series on Sunday, the Boston Bruins will remain without one of their most important players. Though he's feeling better, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be out for Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. Lindholm...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Patrice Bergeron said his eye is ‘good’ after getting cut in Game 4 win

Bergeron got stitches for the cut. The final minutes of the second period brought several good things to the Bruins. It also brought a bad thing, too. Captain Patrice Bergeron left the game with less than a minute to go in the period after Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho’s high stick cut him near his right eye. Bergeron was noticeably bleeding when he skated back to the Bruins’ bench.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Makar got the rebound in the middle of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Player Season Report Card: Rasmus Asplund

Rasmus Dahlin was not the only Rasmus, nor Swede, the Sabres drafted in the 2016 NHL draft, as they also selected Rasmus Asplund in the second round. After playing a combined 57 games in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, he more than doubled that total this season, to the tune of 80 games. He showed flashes of the player he can be in previous seasons, but this year he carved out a role for himself as a competent defensive forward who can chip in occasionally on offense.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Chris Wagner
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Sebastian Aho
FOX Sports

Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season — and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Rookie...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better...
DENVER, CO
Boston

Marcus Smart will return to Celtics’ starting lineup for Game 3 vs. Bucks

Smart missed Game 2 due to a right thigh contusion. The Celtics are getting the Defensive Player of the Year back for Game 3 in their second-round series against the Bucks. Marcus Smart is available to play and will start with no restrictions in Saturday’s game at Milwaukee. The Celtics’ starting point guard missed Game 2 due to a right thigh contusion injury he suffered in Game 1. Smart initially left Game 1 before halftime with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He returned for the second half of that game, with the team later revealing he suffered a stinger.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy