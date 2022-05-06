ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Two charged with aggravated battery at Panama City bar

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cirQ_0fVMBmNU00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were charged with aggravated battery pistol-whipping, kicking, and stomping the head of the victim in the parking lot of a Panama City bar, Panama City police said Friday.

The incident began shortly before midnight at a bar in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Quinton Jerrod Christian, 32, and Isaiah D. Tillman, 27, attacked the man during an argument and then ran away. Officers found and arrested them seven minutes after a 911 call. They were behind another business and covered in blood, court records state.

Wewahitchka man accused of sexual battery

Witnesses on scene said Tillman and Christian were behind the attack. But the men, still covered in blood, denied being involved.

The victim had multiple cuts, a swollen face, and a fractured orbital socket. He was in an out of consciousness while talking to officers on scene, court records state.

Christian and Tillman were both charged with aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon and were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WMBB

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local 21-year-old allegedly murders his father

BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lovedale community woke up to this heartbreaking news Thursday morning. 21-year-old Logan Chandler is being charged with felony murder after reportedly killing his father Mitchell Chandler. The victim’s friend said this tragedy is going to touch the hearts of the whole community. “I’m just sorry it happened and I feel […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City murder suspect caught hiding in closet

Editor’s Note: The original article incorrectly stated that Taylor was involved in the physical altercation and was shot three times. The article has since been corrected. We apologize for the error. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder suspect hid in a closet and hid the murder weapon in a cereal box in a failed […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Aggravated Battery#Violent Crime#Wewahitchka#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Convicted child molester sentenced to life in prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Darrel Swearingen, 48, is a six-time convicted felon and was convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. It took a jury 17 minutes to find Swearingen guilty of the charges. Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register then […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
click orlando

Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Florida high school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A dead shark was found hanging from the rafters above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School on Thursday morning, according to the St. Johns County School District. The school district told News 6 partner WJXT-TV the discovery was made at about 8 a.m....
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy