Two charged with aggravated battery at Panama City bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two men were charged with aggravated battery pistol-whipping, kicking, and stomping the head of the victim in the parking lot of a Panama City bar, Panama City police said Friday.

The incident began shortly before midnight at a bar in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Quinton Jerrod Christian, 32, and Isaiah D. Tillman, 27, attacked the man during an argument and then ran away. Officers found and arrested them seven minutes after a 911 call. They were behind another business and covered in blood, court records state.

Witnesses on scene said Tillman and Christian were behind the attack. But the men, still covered in blood, denied being involved.

The victim had multiple cuts, a swollen face, and a fractured orbital socket. He was in an out of consciousness while talking to officers on scene, court records state.

Christian and Tillman were both charged with aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon and were booked into the Bay County Jail.

