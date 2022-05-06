FOX29’s Jennaphr Frederick checks in on Southern Cross Kitchen’s Kentucky Derby party

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Horse owners Bill and Tammy Simon won't be home, on Barber Road, this weekend. They are in Kentucky, to watch their horse, Barber Road, run for the roses.
With all eyes on the Kentucky Derby this weekend, NBC News’ Kathy Park has the inside look at the farm where some of the thoroughbred horses go after their last race. She meets Sun King, Silver Charm and Touch Gold as they spend their days on a farm with other retired racing legends.May 6, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's Kentucky Derby day and a return to tradition and full-scale capacity means the celebrities made their way back to Churchill Downs. Here's a look at some of the stars that showed up for the 148th Run for the Roses.
If you want to start a heated debate in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best Italian food. Throw some chicken parmigiana into the conversation and things get even more interesting. If you're really looking for some passionate discussion, you can say that the single best chicken...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby officials have announced that Ethereal Road has been scratched out of the 148th Kentucky Derby. Ethereal Road's exit has opened the door for RED TR-Racing's Rich Strike to take the field on Saturday, officials said in a press release Friday morning. Rich Strike will...
The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
Pennsylvania hides some amazing bars in the most unassuming of places. From the 1920s-themed speakeasies inspired by the Prohibition Era to laundromat fronts and random, unmarked entrances, here are 9 hidden bars to discover.
They waited until a rain soaked, blustery Saturday to do the dirty deed. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has gotten its way. They have removed Fish Heads seafood sandwich restaurant from its long-held place in Gardner’s Basin. Owner Gregory “Dredgie” Wood is a good man, who has operated...
This vintage ranch house got a very modern makeover that allows it to make the most of its sloping lakeside lot. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. According to the facts and figures given in the listing, this Lake...
A dispute involving Presque Isle Downs has landed in the commonwealth court. The heart of the issue seems to be due to a lack of a new live racing agreement. There has been a legal back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs. Court documents indicate that starting in […]
A popular national retailer of Western and workwear is expanding and will open its first two New Jersey locations in South Jersey. Boot Barn has announced its plans to open locations in Millville and Cherry Hill this year. Boot Barn has leased a store at Union Lake Crossing on Route...
After two years off due to a global pandemic, the final day of the Wilmington Flower Market during its triumphant return--to finally celebrate a belated 100th year anniversary--has been called off thanks to a little flexing from Mother Nature. The Flower Market was scheduled to be open until 8 p.m....
The Arby's menu may look a little different the next time you go to place your order. Heading into May, the fast-food restaurant chain opted for a bit of a menu revamp, bringing back one fan-favorite sandwich while also welcoming an entirely new item. Now back on the menu this month is the beloved Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, which returned alongside the launch of new Market Fresh Lemonades.
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A benefit was held Saturday afternoon in honor of a Pennsylvania State Trooper killed in the line of duty. The Bristol Elks Lodge hosted a barbecue benefit for the family of trooper Martin Mack.
Mack was a Bristol native.
Investigators say he and trooper Branden Sisca were killed by an alleged drunk driver while helping a pedestrian on Interstate-95 in South Philadelphia on March 21.
The event was free, but food and cash donations were requested.
