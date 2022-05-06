ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

FOX29’s Jennaphr Frederick checks in on Southern Cross Kitchen’s Kentucky Derby party

morethanthecurve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Cross Kitchen is throwing a party for the...

morethanthecurve.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL

Kentucky Derby horse has NC ties

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Horse owners Bill and Tammy Simon won't be home, on Barber Road, this weekend. They are in Kentucky, to watch their horse, Barber Road, run for the roses.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Conshohocken, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Conshohocken, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Food Drink#Southern Cross Kitchen
WXIA 11 Alive

Ethereal Road out of Kentucky Derby 2022, replaced by Rich Strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby officials have announced that Ethereal Road has been scratched out of the 148th Kentucky Derby. Ethereal Road's exit has opened the door for RED TR-Racing's Rich Strike to take the field on Saturday, officials said in a press release Friday morning. Rich Strike will...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Largest Restaurant Opens on Penn's Landing Waterfront

The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Raised Rancher on Lake Wallenpaupack

This vintage ranch house got a very modern makeover that allows it to make the most of its sloping lakeside lot. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. According to the facts and figures given in the listing, this Lake...
REAL ESTATE
YourErie

Get ready to place your bets on horse racing at PI Downs and Casino

A dispute involving Presque Isle Downs has landed in the commonwealth court. The heart of the issue seems to be due to a lack of a new live racing agreement. There has been a legal back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs. Court documents indicate that starting in […]
GAMBLING
YourErie

Horse betting at Presque Isle Downs gets late start

A dispute between Presque Isle Downs has landed in Commonwealth Court. The heart of the issue seems to be a lack of a new racing agreement. There’s a legal dispute back and forth between the Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission and Presque Isle Downs. Court documents indicate that, starting last fall, the Pennsylvania Horsemen’s Benevolent […]
ERIE, PA
Popculture

Arby's Revamps Menu With Returning Favorites and All-New Items

The Arby's menu may look a little different the next time you go to place your order. Heading into May, the fast-food restaurant chain opted for a bit of a menu revamp, bringing back one fan-favorite sandwich while also welcoming an entirely new item. Now back on the menu this month is the beloved Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, which returned alongside the launch of new Market Fresh Lemonades.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Philly

Bristol Elks Hosts BBQ Benefit For Family Of Trooper Martin Mack

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A benefit was held Saturday afternoon in honor of a Pennsylvania State Trooper killed in the line of duty. The Bristol Elks Lodge hosted a barbecue benefit for the family of trooper Martin Mack. Mack was a Bristol native. Investigators say he and trooper Branden Sisca were killed by an alleged drunk driver while helping a pedestrian on Interstate-95 in South Philadelphia on March 21. The event was free, but food and cash donations were requested.
BRISTOL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy