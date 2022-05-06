ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man convicted for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG6ld_0fVM8Crc00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been convicted by a Monroe County jury for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on Wednesday.

On May 16, 2020, 36-year-old Gerald Carter fired a gun at a crowd of people outside 196 Hudson Ave. in the City of Rochester.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s office say that Carter was on parole for a violent felony at the time of the shooting.

“As he faces a minimum of 16 years, due to his violent record, I am thankful that Mr. Carter will be unable to put others at risk as he has in the past with his dangerous actions,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Kennedy of the Special Investigations Bureau.

“Firing a weapon into a crowd of innocent people was beyond irreprehensible,” said Kennedy. “I am glad he will be off the streets for the foreseeable future.”

Carter will be sentenced on June 27, 2022, in front of State Supreme Court Justice Moran.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
News 8 WROC

Timothy Granison pleads guilty on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine. This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021. Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Carter
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#State Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
News 4 Buffalo

Suspended deputy arraigned on forcible touching, domestic violence charges

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A deputy at the Erie County Holding Center was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning for forcible touching and domestic violence charges. Robert Dee, 41, of Eden was charged with one count of forcible touching, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree and one […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy