Voting begins for North Dakota's June election

April 23 (Reuters) - A local Republican Party leader in North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal access to voting equipment, the state elections board told Reuters. The party official, William Keith Senter, sought evidence to...
An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's only abortion provider is voicing major concerns following a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, which could strike Rode v. Wade from federal law. The draft opinion, issued by U.S Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, says "Roe and Casey must be overruled... it is time to...
Let me start off by saying, I have lived most of my life in eastern North Dakota. However, after spending two plus years in the west, I have noticed several differences between an eastern North Dakotan and a Western North Dakotan. Culture, mannerisms, even the way they talk. Some of...
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is sending over 56,000 leaflets to city residents' mailboxes across the metro area. The Fargo City Commission voted to mail the leaflets to Fargo residents for the 2022 City Election back in June 14, 2021. The leaflets describe voting options for Fargo residents, include an application process for mail-in ballots, and reiterates North Dakota's lack of voter registration requirements prior to election season.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the biggest-name Democrat running for the Senate in Iowa, should not be allowed on the primary ballot because of problems with three signatures on her nominating petition, a state judge ruled. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie issued the ruling Sunday night after two Republicans argued...
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
If the Republicans take back the U.S. House of Representatives this year, they will be able to overturn a future presidential election, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned. "If we lose the House, this is no joke," Ocasio-Cortez said at a town hall meeting Wednesday. "January 6 was a trial run,...
North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the skies coming up in mid-May. On the night of May 15th and May 16th, 2022, North America will witness a total lunar eclipse. This amazing celestial lineup combination of the sun, earth, and the moon will play out with the eastern and central time zones seeing the entire event. Mountain and Pacific zones will witness the eclipse in progress as the moon rises.
In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […]
The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Democratic Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate has died. The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home on Friday night. No cause was given. The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was "a...
