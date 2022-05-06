ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aurora: New Rooftop Venue

By Marybeth Bizjak
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento is getting a new downtown rooftop event space at the corner of 12th and J streets. Called Aurora, it opens next week for weddings, corporate events and parties. Located atop a newly remodeled three-story building, the venue features a large tentlike structure on the...

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

New pizzeria coming to Old Town Sacramento

SACRAMENTO,Calif (KTXL) — A long vacant Old Town Sacramento building could be seeing new life as Frankie’s Pizza is nearly ready to open its doors at 200 K St according to owners Frank and Marissa Bell. This father and daughter team has taken ownership of the 4000-square-feet restaurant that was formally the 2 Grand Saloon. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Food Drink#The Sheraton Grand#The State Capitol#Centrl Office#Chefstable#Devere#Irish Pub#Clayton Club
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Airbnb tells Sacramento to find another place to party this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer it’s cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th. According to Airbnb, it plans to block one-night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Refugio Garcia

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.
PALO ALTO, CA
Clay Kallam

Horn Barbecue is worth waiting for

Aren't you getting a little hungry right now?Jim Sullivan. First things first: You’re going to stand in line. Horn Barbecue is only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and there’s no way to avoid a wait.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Northern California Taco Chain Accused of Underpaying Workers and Withholding Tips

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Part Of Our Culture’: Cinco De Mayo Cruising Celebration Rides Into Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration. “We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz. He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers. “It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said. Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation. “I do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hundreds of swallows nest inside NorCal home

REDDING, Calif (KTXL) — Redding couple Gary and Patti Reitemeyer returned to their home in Redding after a trip to Sacramento to find hundreds of black swallows had turned their home into aviary. For over 14 hours the Bechelli Lane home began to fill with birds as the Reitermeyer’s neighbor contacted the couple letting them […]
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s Concerts in the Park return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — May 6 was the first of many Fridays over the next few months for the popular Concerts in the Park series. Around 1,000 people packed Cesar Chavez Plaza for the first Friday of Concerts in the Park:  The free annual music series held went quiet during the pandemic. But on this […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PIX11

‘Hijabi Queen’ mural unveiled in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mural aimed at empowering all women, but especially those who wear hijabs, was unveiled Sunday in Brooklyn.  The mural, entitled Hijabi Queens, was presented at the corner of Coney Island and Ditmas Avenues in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood. It was painted by Natasha May Platt. The mural honors Muslim women who […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy