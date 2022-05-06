SBLive's All-North Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Duncanville's Anthony Black is MVP
SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.
Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas , East Texas , West Texas and South Texas .
Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the Big Country, Texoma, Piney Woods, DFW area and beyond to reveal our 2022 SBLive All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.
A trio of state championship-winning squads — Dallas Madison, Duncanville and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy — dominated our All-North Texas selections.
Many of the top standout players recognized also represent the state’s deepest group of 6A and private school teams.
Senior guard Anthony Black , an Arkansas commit, nabbed our All-North Texas MVP award after leading Duncanville to a 6A state title as one of the team’s toughest defenders and most efficient shooters.
Richardson senior guards Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen — Kentucky and Alabama signees, respectively — joined Duncanville’s Black and Garland senior center Zuby Ejiofor, a Kansas commit, in highlighting an elite crew of 6A selections.
Other notable players earning all-region honors include Denton Guyer forward and Georgia signee KyeRon Lindsey, Dallas Kimball guard and Texas commit Arterio Morris and Dallas Greenhill teammates Noah Shelby and Lee Dort, a point guard and center who have each signed with Vanderbilt.
Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:
_____
SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :
MVP : Senior G Anthony Black (Duncanville) — 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 50.7% FG, 40.9% 3PT in 22 GP
Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Cason Wallace (Richardson) — 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 35 GP
Defensive Player of the Year : Junior F Ron Holland (Duncanville) — 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 57.8% FG in 35 GP
Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G Dilen Miller (Wichita Falls Christ Academy) — 27.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.8 assists, 50.0% FG, 31.9% 3PT in 25 GP
Coach of the Year : David Peavy (Duncanville)
_____
SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:
CLASS 6A
First Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Rylan Griffen (Richardson)
Sophomore G Tre Johnson (Lake Highlands)
Junior F Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney)
Senior F Kyeron Lindsay (Denton Guyer)
Senior C Zuby Ejiofor (Garland)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Finley Bizjack (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)
Senior G Ryan Agarwal (Coppell)
Senior F Mason Jones (Keller Central)
Senior F Davion Sykes (Duncanville)
Freshman C Parker Jefferson (Waxahachie)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Marlon Carrington (Haltom)
Senior G Makhi Dorsey (Plano)
Sophomore F Jaxson Ford (Prosper)
Senior F Alex Anamekwe (McKinney)
Senior C Justin Whitmore (Garland Naaman Forest)
_____
CLASS 5A
First Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Arterio Morris (Dallas Kimball)
Senior G Chendall Weaver (Mansfield Timberview)
Senior F Jace Wyatt (Red Oak)
Senior F Trae Clayton (Dallas Kimball)
Junior C Karson Templin (Lucas Lovejoy)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Vitorian High (Jacksonville)
Senior G Chase Henderson (Birdville)
Senior F Nicholas Shogbonyo (Mansfield Summit)
Senior F Dre Cole (Dallas White)
Senior C Kyron Henderson (Dallas Kimball)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Myles Rigby (Fort Worth Wyatt)
Senior G Devin Peters-Teague (Carrollton Smith)
Senior F Nicholas Jett (Frisco Heritage)
Senior F Nick Bene (Forney)
Junior C Isaiah Manning (Mansfield Legacy)
_____
CLASS 4A
First Team All-North Texas:
Senior G TJ Caldwell (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
Senior G JJ Boling (Van Alstyne)
Senior F Jaelyn Lee (Paris)
Junior F JT Toppin (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
Sophomore C Jonathan McLane (Fort Worth Dunbar)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Ernest Young (Wichita Falls Hirschi)
Junior G Devin Lewis (Dallas Carter)
Senior F Drake Heads (Life Waxahachie)
Senior F Brandon Walker (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
Sophomore C Doryan Onwuchekwa (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Daylon Dickerson (Kaufman)
Senior G Eli Valentino (Argyle)
Junior F Carson Brown (Van Alstyne)
Senior F Garrett Rodgers (Decatur)
Senior C Gunran King (Dallas Roosevelt)
_____
CLASS 3A
First Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Pierre Hunter (Dallas Madison)
Senior G Chris Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)
Senior F Latrelle Wright (Dallas Madison)
Senior F Vic Cooper (Early)
Senior C Noah Drenth (Peaster)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Tyce Gentry (Brock)
Senior G Jaeden Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)
Senior F Tyshon Harris (Commerce)
Junior F Tyler Long (Ponder)
Senior C Rodney Geter (Dallas Madison)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Ty Moreland (Mineola)
Senior G Riley Pierce (Edgewood)
Junior F Tramar Gilbert (Peaster)
Senior F Jesse Klein (Callisburg)
Junior C Kendrick Gibson (Wichita Falls City View)
_____
CLASS 2A
First Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Wyatt Wigington (Merit Bland)
Junior G Tripp Phillips (Lipan)
Senior F Grady McQuain (Tolar)
Senior F Dawson Hearne (Cisco)
Senior C Carson Mathis (North Hopkins)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Braxton Smith (Coleman)
Junior G Garrett Smith (Lipan)
Senior F Holden Lamm (Celeste)
Senior F Julius Williams (Italy)
Senior C Leo Wood (Cisco)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Freshman G Jak Kinder (Martins Mill)
Senior G Kamryn English (Bogota Rivercrest)
Senior F Grant Hess (Muenster)
Junior F Alex Tyner (Martins Mill)
Senior C Nick Zuercher (Center Point)
_____
CLASS 1A
First Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Payton Gill (Huckabay)
Senior G Marc Matthews (Graford)
Junior F Josh Booth (Hedley)
Senior F Andrew Redburn (Saltillo)
Senior C Cade Walker (Avinger)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Kile Thurman (Saint Jo)
Junior G Jackson Hollis (Electra)
Senior F Jordan Samples (Avinger)
Senior F Trent Lemley (Graford)
Senior C Gunnar Wilson (Dodd City)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Junior G Christian Coker (Midway)
Senior G Griffin Rigdon (Strawn)
Sophomore F Jadan Mahar (Dodd City)
Junior F Connor Ford (Perrin-Whitt)
Junior C Colin Roberts (Graford)
_____
PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)
First Team All-North Texas:
Junior G RJ Jones (Plano John Paul II)
Senior G Noah Shelby (Dallas Greenhill)
Junior F Cullen Walker (Tyler All Saints)
Senior F Tyler DeBorst (Garland Christian Academy)
Sophomore C Trey Craig (Arlington Pantego Christian)
Second Team All-North Texas:
Junior G TJ Burch (Cedar Hill Trinity Christian)
Junior G Blake Muschalek (Addison Trinity Christian)
Sophomore F Liam McNeeley (Plano John Paul II)
Freshman F RJ Ytterdahl (Dallas Lakehill Prep)
Senior C Lee Dort (Dallas Greenhill)
Third Team All-North Texas:
Senior G Josh Davis (Grapevine Faith Christian)
Senior G Alex Bossinakis (Fort Worth Christian)
Senior F Ajani Jamison (Arlington Grace Prep)
Senior F Tate Laczkowski (Dallas St. Marks)
Senior C Femi Adedokun (Fort Worth Country Day)
