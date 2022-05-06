ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentry, AR

SBLive's All-North Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Duncanville's Anthony Black is MVP

By Andrew McCulloch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WylpB_0fVM5m3L00

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas , East Texas , West Texas and South Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the Big Country, Texoma, Piney Woods, DFW area and beyond to reveal our 2022 SBLive All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

A trio of state championship-winning squads — Dallas Madison, Duncanville and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy — dominated our All-North Texas selections.

Many of the top standout players recognized also represent the state’s deepest group of 6A and private school teams.

Senior guard Anthony Black , an Arkansas commit, nabbed our All-North Texas MVP award after leading Duncanville to a 6A state title as one of the team’s toughest defenders and most efficient shooters.

Richardson senior guards Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen — Kentucky and Alabama signees, respectively — joined Duncanville’s Black and Garland senior center Zuby Ejiofor, a Kansas commit, in highlighting an elite crew of 6A selections.

Other notable players earning all-region honors include Denton Guyer forward and Georgia signee KyeRon Lindsey, Dallas Kimball guard and Texas commit Arterio Morris and Dallas Greenhill teammates Noah Shelby and Lee Dort, a point guard and center who have each signed with Vanderbilt.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

RELATED: ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS | ALL-EAST TEXAS | ALL-WEST TEXAS | ALL-SOUTH TEXAS

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G Anthony Black (Duncanville) — 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 50.7% FG, 40.9% 3PT in 22 GP

Photo by Tommy Hays

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Cason Wallace (Richardson) — 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 35 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ej1l_0fVM5m3L00

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior F Ron Holland (Duncanville) — 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 57.8% FG in 35 GP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SD1Nz_0fVM5m3L00

Photo by Tommy Hays

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G Dilen Miller (Wichita Falls Christ Academy) — 27.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.8 assists, 50.0% FG, 31.9% 3PT in 25 GP

Coach of the Year : David Peavy (Duncanville)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uU718_0fVM5m3L00

Photo by Robbie Rakestraw

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Rylan Griffen (Richardson)

Sophomore G Tre Johnson (Lake Highlands)

Junior F Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney)

Senior F Kyeron Lindsay (Denton Guyer)

Senior C Zuby Ejiofor (Garland)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Finley Bizjack (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)

Senior G Ryan Agarwal (Coppell)

Senior F Mason Jones (Keller Central)

Senior F Davion Sykes (Duncanville)

Freshman C Parker Jefferson (Waxahachie)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Marlon Carrington (Haltom)

Senior G Makhi Dorsey (Plano)

Sophomore F Jaxson Ford (Prosper)

Senior F Alex Anamekwe (McKinney)

Senior C Justin Whitmore (Garland Naaman Forest)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Arterio Morris (Dallas Kimball)

Senior G Chendall Weaver (Mansfield Timberview)

Senior F Jace Wyatt (Red Oak)

Senior F Trae Clayton (Dallas Kimball)

Junior C Karson Templin (Lucas Lovejoy)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Vitorian High (Jacksonville)

Senior G Chase Henderson (Birdville)

Senior F Nicholas Shogbonyo (Mansfield Summit)

Senior F Dre Cole (Dallas White)

Senior C Kyron Henderson (Dallas Kimball)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Myles Rigby (Fort Worth Wyatt)

Senior G Devin Peters-Teague (Carrollton Smith)

Senior F Nicholas Jett (Frisco Heritage)

Senior F Nick Bene (Forney)

Junior C Isaiah Manning (Mansfield Legacy)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G TJ Caldwell (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Senior G JJ Boling (Van Alstyne)

Senior F Jaelyn Lee (Paris)

Junior F JT Toppin (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Sophomore C Jonathan McLane (Fort Worth Dunbar)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Ernest Young (Wichita Falls Hirschi)

Junior G Devin Lewis (Dallas Carter)

Senior F Drake Heads (Life Waxahachie)

Senior F Brandon Walker (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Sophomore C Doryan Onwuchekwa (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Daylon Dickerson (Kaufman)

Senior G Eli Valentino (Argyle)

Junior F Carson Brown (Van Alstyne)

Senior F Garrett Rodgers (Decatur)

Senior C Gunran King (Dallas Roosevelt)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Pierre Hunter (Dallas Madison)

Senior G Chris Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)

Senior F Latrelle Wright (Dallas Madison)

Senior F Vic Cooper (Early)

Senior C Noah Drenth (Peaster)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Tyce Gentry (Brock)

Senior G Jaeden Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)

Senior F Tyshon Harris (Commerce)

Junior F Tyler Long (Ponder)

Senior C Rodney Geter (Dallas Madison)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Ty Moreland (Mineola)

Senior G Riley Pierce (Edgewood)

Junior F Tramar Gilbert (Peaster)

Senior F Jesse Klein (Callisburg)

Junior C Kendrick Gibson (Wichita Falls City View)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Wyatt Wigington (Merit Bland)

Junior G Tripp Phillips (Lipan)

Senior F Grady McQuain (Tolar)

Senior F Dawson Hearne (Cisco)

Senior C Carson Mathis (North Hopkins)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Braxton Smith (Coleman)

Junior G Garrett Smith (Lipan)

Senior F Holden Lamm (Celeste)

Senior F Julius Williams (Italy)

Senior C Leo Wood (Cisco)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Freshman G Jak Kinder (Martins Mill)

Senior G Kamryn English (Bogota Rivercrest)

Senior F Grant Hess (Muenster)

Junior F Alex Tyner (Martins Mill)

Senior C Nick Zuercher (Center Point)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Payton Gill (Huckabay)

Senior G Marc Matthews (Graford)

Junior F Josh Booth (Hedley)

Senior F Andrew Redburn (Saltillo)

Senior C Cade Walker (Avinger)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Kile Thurman (Saint Jo)

Junior G Jackson Hollis (Electra)

Senior F Jordan Samples (Avinger)

Senior F Trent Lemley (Graford)

Senior C Gunnar Wilson (Dodd City)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Christian Coker (Midway)

Senior G Griffin Rigdon (Strawn)

Sophomore F Jadan Mahar (Dodd City)

Junior F Connor Ford (Perrin-Whitt)

Junior C Colin Roberts (Graford)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-North Texas:

Junior G RJ Jones (Plano John Paul II)

Senior G Noah Shelby (Dallas Greenhill)

Junior F Cullen Walker (Tyler All Saints)

Senior F Tyler DeBorst (Garland Christian Academy)

Sophomore C Trey Craig (Arlington Pantego Christian)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G TJ Burch (Cedar Hill Trinity Christian)

Junior G Blake Muschalek (Addison Trinity Christian)

Sophomore F Liam McNeeley (Plano John Paul II)

Freshman F RJ Ytterdahl (Dallas Lakehill Prep)

Senior C Lee Dort (Dallas Greenhill)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Josh Davis (Grapevine Faith Christian)

Senior G Alex Bossinakis (Fort Worth Christian)

Senior F Ajani Jamison (Arlington Grace Prep)

Senior F Tate Laczkowski (Dallas St. Marks)

Senior C Femi Adedokun (Fort Worth Country Day)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
Tolar, TX
Sports
Forney, TX
Education
City
Hearne, TX
Texarkana, TX
Basketball
Keller, TX
Education
Commerce, TX
Sports
Red Oak, TX
Sports
City
Lucas, TX
Coleman, TX
Sports
City
Decatur, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
City
Perrin, TX
Weaver, AL
Sports
City
Saint Jo, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Haltom City, TX
City
Weaver, AL
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Hedley, TX
City
Boling-iago, TX
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Mansfield, TX
City
Trent, TX
City
Electra, TX
City
Lenorah, TX
Duncanville, TX
Basketball
City
Red Oak, TX
Coppell, TX
Education
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
Tyler, TX
Sports
City
Dodd City, TX
City
Graford, TX
City
Lindsay, TX
Keller, TX
Sports
City
Cisco, KY
Grapevine, TX
Sports
Anthony, TX
Sports
City
Celeste, TX
Teague, TX
Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Stephenville, TX
Basketball
City
Bear Creek, AL
City
Keller, TX
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Beeville, TX
Sports
City
Early, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Jackson, AL
Sulphur Springs, TX
Basketball
Jackson, AL
Education
City
Stephenville, TX
Kaufman, TX
Sports
City
Brock, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
Denton, TX
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
Frisco, TX
Education
Buda, TX
Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Basketball
Local
Alabama Education
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Basketball
Argyle, TX
Education
Prosper, TX
Education
City
Jasper, AL
Richardson, TX
Education
City
Gainesville, TX
Cisco, TX
Sports
City
Buda, TX
Local
Kentucky Education
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Decatur, AL
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Anthony, TX
Education
Garland, TX
Basketball
Denton, TX
Education
City
Plano, TX
City
Ponder, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Stephenville, TX
Education
City
Kaufman, TX
City
Stinnett, TX
Mason, TX
Education
City
Edgewood, TX
Brock, TX
Sports
City
Fulshear, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Mansfield, TX
Basketball
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Waxahachie, TX
Education
City
Strawn, TX
Saltillo, TX
Sports
City
Tolar, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Skipperville, AL
City
Decatur, AR
Jasper, AL
Sports
City
Garland, TX
City
Forney, TX
City
Richardson, TX
Mason, TX
Sports
Coppell, TX
Sports
Stephenville, TX
Sports
Mansfield, TX
Sports
Coppell, TX
Basketball
Duncanville, TX
Sports
City
Cedar Hill, TX
City
Quinlan, TX
Richardson, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
City
Mason, TX
Richardson, TX
Basketball
City
Prosper, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Education
Fulshear, TX
Sports
Buda, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Garland, TX
Sports
Garland, TX
Education
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Louisville, KY
Education
City
Jacksonville, AL
Frisco, TX
Sports
City
Mineola, TX
City
Grapevine, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
City
North Richland Hills, TX
City
Teague, TX
City
Cisco, TX
Lipan, TX
Sports
Weaver, AL
Education
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Muenster, TX
Mathis, TX
Education
City
Jacksonville, AR
City
Italy, TX
Caldwell, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
Henderson, TX
Sports
City
Mathis, TX
Frisco, TX
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Holland, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Caldwell, TX
Education
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Commerce, TX
Education
City
Peaster, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
City
David, KY
Haltom City, TX
Education
Dodd City, TX
Sports
Mineola, TX
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Addison, AL
Sports
Kaufman, TX
Education
Commerce, TX
Basketball
Coleman, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Education
City
Klein, TX
City
Louisville, KY
City
Trophy Club, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Birmingham, AL
Education
Denton, TX
Basketball
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Merit, TX
City
Saltillo, TX
Gentry, AR
Sports
City
Carrollton, AL
City
Avinger, TX
City
Addison, TX
City
Duncanville, AL
Gainesville, TX
Sports
Saltillo, TX
Basketball
Plano, TX
Sports
Texarkana, TX
Sports
Plano, TX
Basketball
Plano, TX
Education
Mathis, TX
Sports
Muenster, TX
Sports
Mckinney, TX
Sports
City
Edgewood, KY
Fulshear, TX
Education
Waxahachie, TX
Sports
Arlington, TX
Basketball
Argyle, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Basketball
Tyler, TX
Basketball
City
Anthony, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Argyle, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sports
City
Denton, TX
Red Oak, TX
Education
Forney, TX
Sports
Beeville, TX
Education
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Mckinney, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Prosper, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Basketball
Klein, TX
Education
Quinlan, TX
Sports
City
Addison, AL
Gentry, AR
Education
City
Caldwell, TX
City
Van Alstyne, TX
Grapevine, TX
Education
Duncanville, TX
Education
Jackson, AL
Sports
Van Alstyne, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Gainesville, TX
Education
City
Henderson, TX
City
Ben Wheeler, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
City
Lipan, TX
Mansfield, TX
Education
City
Gentry, AR
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Early, TX
Sports
Mckinney, TX
Education
City
Beeville, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#North Texas#East Texas#South Texas#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Mvp#The Big Country#Dallas Kimball Guard
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cisco
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
Austonia

7 outdoor marvels to explore in Central Texas this summer

Once again, Texas’ famously warm weather is upon us which means it is time to get outside and enjoy it. Nature in Central Texas is one of the biggest contributors to the magic and in the Lone Star State, there is a lot to see and do. From the only earthquake cave, to the oldest swimming pool, to the second-largest submerged cave in Texas, it can all be found in Austin or a few miles beyond.
AUSTIN, TX
Scorebook Live

Arkansas 2A North softball regional roundup

By Kyle Sutherland  In what has been a recurring theme throughout this spring sports season, Mother Nature once again caused regional tournaments across the state to be delayed. The 2A North Regional, hosted by Carlisle High School, was initially supposed to run Thursday, Friday and conclude ...
CARLISLE, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
609
Followers
666
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy