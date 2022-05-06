SBLive's All-North Texas Boys Basketball Teams: Duncanville's Anthony Black is MVP

SBLive is recognizing the top boys basketball players throughout the state from this past season by unveiling All-Region teams and awards for Central, East, North, South and West Texas. Once the All-Region teams are released, we will unveil SBLive’s All-State Texas high school boys basketball teams and awards.

Earlier we unveiled our All-Region teams for Central Texas , East Texas , West Texas and South Texas .

Now, it’s time to shift our focus to the Big Country, Texoma, Piney Woods, DFW area and beyond to reveal our 2022 SBLive All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards.

A trio of state championship-winning squads — Dallas Madison, Duncanville and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy — dominated our All-North Texas selections.

Many of the top standout players recognized also represent the state’s deepest group of 6A and private school teams.

Senior guard Anthony Black , an Arkansas commit, nabbed our All-North Texas MVP award after leading Duncanville to a 6A state title as one of the team’s toughest defenders and most efficient shooters.

Richardson senior guards Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen — Kentucky and Alabama signees, respectively — joined Duncanville’s Black and Garland senior center Zuby Ejiofor, a Kansas commit, in highlighting an elite crew of 6A selections.

Other notable players earning all-region honors include Denton Guyer forward and Georgia signee KyeRon Lindsey, Dallas Kimball guard and Texas commit Arterio Morris and Dallas Greenhill teammates Noah Shelby and Lee Dort, a point guard and center who have each signed with Vanderbilt.

Here’s a complete look at SBLive’s All-North Texas Boys Basketball teams and awards:

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL AWARDS :

MVP : Senior G Anthony Black (Duncanville) — 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 50.7% FG, 40.9% 3PT in 22 GP

Offensive Player of the Year : Senior G Cason Wallace (Richardson) — 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.5 blocks in 35 GP

Defensive Player of the Year : Junior F Ron Holland (Duncanville) — 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals, 57.8% FG in 35 GP

Newcomer of the Year : Sophomore G Dilen Miller (Wichita Falls Christ Academy) — 27.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 steals, 5.8 assists, 50.0% FG, 31.9% 3PT in 25 GP

Coach of the Year : David Peavy (Duncanville)

_____

SBLIVE’S ALL-NORTH TEXAS BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS:

CLASS 6A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Rylan Griffen (Richardson)

Sophomore G Tre Johnson (Lake Highlands)

Junior F Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney)

Senior F Kyeron Lindsay (Denton Guyer)

Senior C Zuby Ejiofor (Garland)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Finley Bizjack (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)

Senior G Ryan Agarwal (Coppell)

Senior F Mason Jones (Keller Central)

Senior F Davion Sykes (Duncanville)

Freshman C Parker Jefferson (Waxahachie)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Marlon Carrington (Haltom)

Senior G Makhi Dorsey (Plano)

Sophomore F Jaxson Ford (Prosper)

Senior F Alex Anamekwe (McKinney)

Senior C Justin Whitmore (Garland Naaman Forest)

_____

CLASS 5A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Arterio Morris (Dallas Kimball)

Senior G Chendall Weaver (Mansfield Timberview)

Senior F Jace Wyatt (Red Oak)

Senior F Trae Clayton (Dallas Kimball)

Junior C Karson Templin (Lucas Lovejoy)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Vitorian High (Jacksonville)

Senior G Chase Henderson (Birdville)

Senior F Nicholas Shogbonyo (Mansfield Summit)

Senior F Dre Cole (Dallas White)

Senior C Kyron Henderson (Dallas Kimball)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Myles Rigby (Fort Worth Wyatt)

Senior G Devin Peters-Teague (Carrollton Smith)

Senior F Nicholas Jett (Frisco Heritage)

Senior F Nick Bene (Forney)

Junior C Isaiah Manning (Mansfield Legacy)

_____

CLASS 4A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G TJ Caldwell (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Senior G JJ Boling (Van Alstyne)

Senior F Jaelyn Lee (Paris)

Junior F JT Toppin (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Sophomore C Jonathan McLane (Fort Worth Dunbar)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Ernest Young (Wichita Falls Hirschi)

Junior G Devin Lewis (Dallas Carter)

Senior F Drake Heads (Life Waxahachie)

Senior F Brandon Walker (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Sophomore C Doryan Onwuchekwa (Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Daylon Dickerson (Kaufman)

Senior G Eli Valentino (Argyle)

Junior F Carson Brown (Van Alstyne)

Senior F Garrett Rodgers (Decatur)

Senior C Gunran King (Dallas Roosevelt)

_____

CLASS 3A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Pierre Hunter (Dallas Madison)

Senior G Chris Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)

Senior F Latrelle Wright (Dallas Madison)

Senior F Vic Cooper (Early)

Senior C Noah Drenth (Peaster)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Tyce Gentry (Brock)

Senior G Jaeden Whitten (Wichita Falls City View)

Senior F Tyshon Harris (Commerce)

Junior F Tyler Long (Ponder)

Senior C Rodney Geter (Dallas Madison)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Ty Moreland (Mineola)

Senior G Riley Pierce (Edgewood)

Junior F Tramar Gilbert (Peaster)

Senior F Jesse Klein (Callisburg)

Junior C Kendrick Gibson (Wichita Falls City View)

_____

CLASS 2A

First Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Wyatt Wigington (Merit Bland)

Junior G Tripp Phillips (Lipan)

Senior F Grady McQuain (Tolar)

Senior F Dawson Hearne (Cisco)

Senior C Carson Mathis (North Hopkins)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Braxton Smith (Coleman)

Junior G Garrett Smith (Lipan)

Senior F Holden Lamm (Celeste)

Senior F Julius Williams (Italy)

Senior C Leo Wood (Cisco)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Freshman G Jak Kinder (Martins Mill)

Senior G Kamryn English (Bogota Rivercrest)

Senior F Grant Hess (Muenster)

Junior F Alex Tyner (Martins Mill)

Senior C Nick Zuercher (Center Point)

_____

CLASS 1A

First Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Payton Gill (Huckabay)

Senior G Marc Matthews (Graford)

Junior F Josh Booth (Hedley)

Senior F Andrew Redburn (Saltillo)

Senior C Cade Walker (Avinger)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Kile Thurman (Saint Jo)

Junior G Jackson Hollis (Electra)

Senior F Jordan Samples (Avinger)

Senior F Trent Lemley (Graford)

Senior C Gunnar Wilson (Dodd City)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Junior G Christian Coker (Midway)

Senior G Griffin Rigdon (Strawn)

Sophomore F Jadan Mahar (Dodd City)

Junior F Connor Ford (Perrin-Whitt)

Junior C Colin Roberts (Graford)

_____

PRIVATE SCHOOLS (TAPPS & SPC)

First Team All-North Texas:

Junior G RJ Jones (Plano John Paul II)

Senior G Noah Shelby (Dallas Greenhill)

Junior F Cullen Walker (Tyler All Saints)

Senior F Tyler DeBorst (Garland Christian Academy)

Sophomore C Trey Craig (Arlington Pantego Christian)

Second Team All-North Texas:

Junior G TJ Burch (Cedar Hill Trinity Christian)

Junior G Blake Muschalek (Addison Trinity Christian)

Sophomore F Liam McNeeley (Plano John Paul II)

Freshman F RJ Ytterdahl (Dallas Lakehill Prep)

Senior C Lee Dort (Dallas Greenhill)

Third Team All-North Texas:

Senior G Josh Davis (Grapevine Faith Christian)

Senior G Alex Bossinakis (Fort Worth Christian)

Senior F Ajani Jamison (Arlington Grace Prep)

Senior F Tate Laczkowski (Dallas St. Marks)

Senior C Femi Adedokun (Fort Worth Country Day)