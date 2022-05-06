Mongolian Metal Band The Hu to Bring Khoomei and Mongolian Values to the Mercury Ballroom

Birgit Einchinger Grüner Veltliner Strass, Kamptal, Austria 2020 (from £12, hic-winemerchants.com; justerinis.com) It’s spring, the sap is rising and the world is alive with green. And at this most uplifting and promising time of the year, what could be more fitting than a wine style that itself seems to draw on the same abundant verdant energy? For many of us that might mean sauvignon blanc. But in a year in which the variety has been harder to source than it has been for many years (thanks to small harvests in its heartlands in both New Zealand and the Loire), I’m thinking of a wine whose very name evokes the colour green: Austria’s very own grüner veltliner. The green grape from the village of Veltlin, to give the name its full translation, has become the country’s most widely planted white grape variety, and is capable of providing wines in a range of styles. But even at its richest there’s always a hint of the forest, and, as in Birgit Eiginger’s supremely vibrant example, a distinctive salt-and-pepper spiciness.

DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO