Fake bomb threat under investigation on University of Utah campus

Police are investigating after a fake bomb threat was called in to the campus of the University of Utah on Friday.

According to campus police, a call was received just at 9:45 a.m. about a threat centered at the Eccles Health Science Library Center.

Police evacuated the building ahead of a search that found no bomb, with officials determining the call was a hoax and there was no threat. The building was reopened and returned to normal operations just after 11:30 a.m.