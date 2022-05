GEORGETOWN, Texas — H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking Wednesday morning for its new location in Georgetown's Wolf Lakes Village development. The 117,000-square-foot flagship store is expected to open in spring 2023. It will be located at 1010 West University Ave., across the street from the current H-E-B on East University Avenue. The new store will be the twice the size of the current one.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO