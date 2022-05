Jewell, an R&B singer known as the First Lady of Death Row Records, has reportedly passed away. According to Reggie Wright Jr. of the infamous record label, she died at 5 a.m. on Friday, May 6. The reported death comes nearly two months after she revealed she'd been hospitalized with eight pounds of fluid on her heart, lungs and legs. Her official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

