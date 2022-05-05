Here are some reasons to use ABS filament in 3D prints

This handsome screwdriver isn’t just an engineering masterpiece, it’s also a tool that helps relieve the stress of work in more ways than one. Hardware tools aren’t exactly the kind you’d call “fun,” even if you’re the type to be knee-deep in carpentry, engineering, design, or even crafts. Every one of these people will have their favorite tools, but most of them follow a standard design that is stuck from decades or even centuries ago. They get the job done for sure but leave both our minds and our hands tired most of the time. Power tools only alleviate some of the pain but transfer it to others, like our ears and electricity bills. Sometimes, we need to look back to the past to find an answer to our present and future problems, and that is exactly what the MetMo Driver has done to bring the ratchet screwdriver to the 21st century and beyond.

