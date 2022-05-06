ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Authorities looking for woman last seen in Cheyenne

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – Local authorities are asking for help finding a woman they say was last seen late last month.

Carmen Michelle Polley, 53, was last seen April 28 in Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website .

Polley is a white woman, about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm, an eagle on her right arm and a scorpion across her ribs and torso.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Polley is asked to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500, or DCI at 307-777-7181.

DCI's missing persons website can be found at wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
ABC4

Woman found dead at hotel hot tub in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation. Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tattoos#Brown Hair#Dci
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Body Found Inside Vehicle Submerged In South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a body found inside a vehicle that was submerged in the South Platte River on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of South Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive about 9:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle overturned in the river. During the investigation, they discovered the body of a male. During the investigation, officers learned that just after midnight, the adult male driver was traveling southbound on Jason Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at South Platte River Drive. The driver and vehicle crashed into the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KKTV

Missing woman found dead in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a woman who was found dead around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say the vehicle was found near the 33 mile marker of Boulder Canyon and belonged to a 27-year-old woman. She has reportedly went missing in the City of Boulder on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Do you recognize these alleged porch pirates?

EL PASO, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to help identify suspects related to a package theft. EPCSO says the suspects were delivering groceries to the victim’s residence near the intersection of Berrey Lane and Sleepy Meadows Drive. After dropping off the items, the female suspect is seen […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Wyoming Department of Corrections Reports Death of An Inmate

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced that an inmate of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming has died. David Russell Tarver died on Friday, May 6, 2022. The cause of death has not been released. "Tarver was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor in...
TORRINGTON, WY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSN News

78-year-old Kansas man arrested in domestic violence case

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has released details of what led to a standoff at a home in Phillipsburg Wednesday night. Around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of D Street. Deputies went to the area and met with the person. According to […]
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy