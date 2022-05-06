Authorities looking for woman last seen in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – Local authorities are asking for help finding a woman they say was last seen late last month.

Carmen Michelle Polley, 53, was last seen April 28 in Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website .

Polley is a white woman, about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm, an eagle on her right arm and a scorpion across her ribs and torso.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Polley is asked to contact the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-637-6500, or DCI at 307-777-7181.

DCI's missing persons website can be found at wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons.