WENHAM (CBS) – The Hamilton-Wenham High School prom was ended early last week after “one or more students” yelled a racial slur while students were on the dance floor. Superintendent of Schools Eric Tracy addressed the incident, which took place Friday during the junior prom, in a letter to families. “While the music was playing and students were dancing, one or more students yelled the N-word. This racial slur was heard by a number of our students and was very upsetting to them,” Tracy wrote. Immediately after the incident, Principal Bryan Menegoni addressed at students and ended the prom. Tracy said there is “some...

WENHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO