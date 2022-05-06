ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Tacoma arrested by Centralia police, state troopers

By Peter Talbot, AP
 2 days ago
(A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

A man accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man last month in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood was arrested Thursday evening in Centralia, according to police.

The 31-year-old man is suspected in the death of Brian Roberts Jr., who was found shot April 8 in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Roberts died in the hospital, and the Pierce County medical examiner later determined his cause of death was a shotgun wound to the abdomen.

Tacoma Police Department on Friday said detectives and forensic staff identified a homicide suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest. Police said a warrant for first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was issued for his arrest.

The suspect was arrested on the warrants by Centralia Police Department and the Washington State Patrol. Police did not specify the circumstances of the man’s arrest. He was booked into Pierce County Jail early Friday morning.

