Vicky White, Casey White getaway car located; investigation back to square one, sheriff says

The vehicle that police said Vicky White and Casey White, who are not related, used in a prison escape has apparently been found.

Police said the car was found at 11 p.m. Thursday at a towing yard in Williamson County, Tennessee, AL.com reported.

Police had been looking for a 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge they were driving in.

It was originally found on a rural roadside off Interstate 65 and towed last Friday, the day of the escape. Authorities didn’t realize that it was the same car that was connected to the jailbreak until Thursday, nearly a week later, the AP reported. Now officials are trying to find out if any vehicles were reported missing in the area where the SUV was found.

Because of the delay, Sheriff Rick Singleton said, “We’re sort of back to square one with a vehicle description,” the AP reported.

No weapons were found in the vehicle so officials believe the pair is armed.

Vicky White had purchased several guns in the weeks and months leading to the escape, including an AR-15 and a shotgun. It is also believed that they have a 9 mm handgun and possibly a .45 caliber handgun, the AP reported.

The U.S. Marshals Service, who have taken over the lead on the case, had released new photos of Vicky White that show what she would look like if she had changed her long, blonde hair, CNN reported.

The authorities had been investigating tips from Florida to Kentucky, CNN reported.

Casey White is being considered “extremely dangerous,” The Associated Press reported.

Vicky White was a jail officer at the prison that was holding Casey White, who was awaiting trial for capital murder. Inmates and officials said they had a “special relationship,” the AP reported.

They had left the prison in a patrol car, which was abandoned in a parking lot where they switched to the Ford Edge. She had said she was transporting him to the courthouse, then said that she had a doctor’s appointment; but they did not arrive at either location and have been on the run for a week.

