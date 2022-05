Tree House Brewing Company has announced a new location opening later this year that will bring the acclaimed brewers closer to Boston than ever. On Friday, Tree House announced plans to open a new location in Tewksbury, with beer-to-go set to launch in Autumn 2022, at the site of Tewksbury Country Club. The brewing company stressed that it plans to work with the previous owners of the country club and learn the history of the location as the company takes over.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO