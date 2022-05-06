Sports on TV

Last year’s Women’s College World Series was magical because of one team: the James Madison University Dukes. While the world was fixated on what superstar Odicci Alexander was doing in the circle for the cinderella team, the player who flew under the radar was the girl who was on the receiving end of all of those pitches: Lauren Bernett. While the softball world saw a smiling, bubbly player, she was struggling on the inside.

