Midland, TX

WATCH: MPD officers lift truck to save motorcyclist

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has shared bodycam video showing a group of officers working together to lift a truck off a motorcyclist who was pinned underneath. The crash happened earlier this month in the 2100 block of W Wall Street. While the details of the crash have not been released, MPD assured us the victim survived.

The video shared to the MPD Facebook page has sparked an outpouring of thanks from those in the community.

One Facebook user wrote, “You guys are incredible! I’ve lost, or nearly lost, too many loved ones to motorcycle accidents.”

Another called the officers, “Heroes at work”.

Local law enforcement agencies as well as the Texas Department of Transportation sounded the alarm earlier this month asking drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles now that warmer weather has moved into the area. TxDOT’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign calls attention to the safety precautions motorists can take to protect motorcyclists.

State officials reported that 519 motorcycle riders died in crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.

TxDOT has offered these life-saving safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes:

  • Take extra care when making a left turn. Always assume motorcycles are closer than they appear and avoid turning in front of an oncoming motorcycle.
  • Pay special attention at intersections. A third of motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections.
  • Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.
  • Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.
  • Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.
  • Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.
  • Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.
As the weather warms up, motorcyclists are hitting the streets

TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is observing National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, reminding drivers to be extra vigilant around riders and to give them extra space and consideration on the state’s roadways.  “On average, at least one motorcycle rider dies every day in a crash on our streets and highways,” said TxDOT […]
Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
Mexican drug lord's daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

