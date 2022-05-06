Subway Surfers Is Not Just A Video Game

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- A New York City woman was threatened with a gun and carjacked on Long Island. It happened in Nassau County after the suspects asked her for directions.Friday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with the victim about her terrifying ordeal."Felt like I'm dreaming. This can't be happening," said Melissa, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.Melissa, from Manhattan, was visiting her boyfriend in Wantagh on Thursday night. She parked in a residential complex off Wantagh Avenue at around 9 p.m. when two men approached her."Who were very young, looked like they needed help because they told me that they were lost,"...
Comments / 0