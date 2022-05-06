ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subway Surfers Is Not Just A Video Game

By Don Morgan
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 2 days ago

I don't know if this is something that's a relatively new thing over the several years. Have you ever heard of subway surfing? I was not aware of it, so I searched online for the meaning, and came up with an app where you play an online game. But...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Bill de Blasio has been living at a Brooklyn Marriott and allegedly doesn't tip the bartender well

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where everyone wants a one-bedroom by a subway stop. Here's what else is happening:. Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray have been living at the Marriott in downtown Brooklyn while their townhouse gets renovated, and according to someone with knowledge of the hotel bar, the former mayor is a bad tipper.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
PIX11

Brooklyn residents had crack, ecstasy, $3K in cash in car upstate: police

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two New York City residents were arrested upstate after they were found in possession of drugs, weapons and a significant amount of cash at a traffic stop, police said. The Massena Police Department on Friday arrested 34-year-old Jerrell D. Hewitt and 20-year-old Zimmah Wellington, both from Brooklyn, following a traffic stop […]
MASSENA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Subway Surfers#Video Game#The New York City Transit#Wpix 11 Ny
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
MTA
truecrimedaily

TCD True Crime Briefing: NY Subway shooter; Mother leaves children tied to bed; Assault at Sonic

Welcome to TCD’s True Crime Briefing, a show where we’ll run down some of the crime world’s biggest stories of the week. On this episode, we discuss the New York City subway shooter’s arrest, a mother who allegedly killed her two young children in Miami, and a disgruntled Sonic customer who is accused of punching a carhop for taking too long to bring out her food order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

These are New York City’s most affordable neighborhoods: report

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With rent prices surging — and the possibility for more hikes looming — New Yorkers might be asking themselves “are there any affordable neighborhoods in the city?” According to real estate firm SERHANT, the answer is “yes.” The firm released a report of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in Manhattan, Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC woman carjacked by suspects who asked her for directions on Long Island

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- A New York City woman was threatened with a gun and carjacked on Long Island. It happened in Nassau County after the suspects asked her for directions.Friday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with the victim about her terrifying ordeal."Felt like I'm dreaming. This can't be happening," said Melissa, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.Melissa, from Manhattan, was visiting her boyfriend in Wantagh on Thursday night. She parked in a residential complex off Wantagh Avenue at around 9 p.m. when two men approached her."Who were very young, looked like they needed help because they told me that they were lost,"...
WANTAGH, NY
The Weather Channel

'The Hole': Photographs of Brooklyn's Shamefully Neglected Neighborhood

With a name like “The Hole,” many might think twice about visiting this neighborhood on the Brooklyn/Queens border. It’s a five-block, triangular stretch of New York City that’s drowning. When Hurricane Ida hit the East Coast, The Hole was underwater for weeks. But the area floods...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy