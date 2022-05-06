Subway Surfers Is Not Just A Video Game

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO