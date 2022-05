Strong winds will begin to pick up Saturday afternoon and will continue into the middle of next week. Prolonged and concerning fire danger will begin Saturday afternoon too. Friday saw another day with lighter winds across New Mexico. Some winds still gusted over 30 mph this afternoon. Much warmer weather started moving into the state today too, and this warming trend will continue through Saturday. Record and near-record high temperatures are likely Saturday afternoon, with parts of southeastern New Mexico climbing into the triple-digits and Albuquerque seeing its first 90° day of the year.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO