The owner of a downtown Los Angeles diner said he's fed up trying to protect his business after a burglar smashed through his door with a manhole cover this week. Others in the neighborhood also said crime is on the rise even as the Los Angeles Police Department steps up enforcement in the area. Pedro Mojarro, who owns the diner, said he will spend another night there to try and protect his restaurant. Security video shows a man in a red sweatshirt smashing through the front door of D-Town Burger Bar early Monday morning. After breaking through the front with a manhole cover,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO