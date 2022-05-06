ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How did an ancient Roman bust land in a Texas Goodwill store?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fm8nT_0fVM03ie00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — As an antiques procurer, Austin resident Laura Young knows her way around vintage art. She has a history degree and has taken plenty of art classes. When she discovered a $35 marble bust at a Goodwill Store in August 2018, she knew there must’ve been a storied history there.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

But Young didn’t expect to trace the roots of history back to first-century Rome. “Clearly, this thing’s antique,” she said. “I did some Google Image searching and looked up Roman marble busts. And it’s like oh, yeah, that looks like my guy.”

Young enlisted the help of world-renowned auctioneer Sotheby’s to help analyze the bust. Through the company’s familiarity with Roman antiques, they estimated the piece was an authentic, roughly 2,000-year-old piece of Roman artwork.

Soak up Albany’s scenic views on the Dutch Apple

That’s where things got complicated, Young said. Because of its unknown origins and questions surrounding how it made its way to Texas, Young reached out to the University of Texas at Austin’s classics department and hired an art-centric attorney to help navigate the international law and ethics surrounding the bust.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nWUm_0fVM03ie00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZfRw_0fVM03ie00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErYqj_0fVM03ie00
    Austin resident Laura Young discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman bust at a local Goodwill. (Courtesy: Laura Young)
FL governor reportedly banned from NY Museum of Jewish Heritage

“They knew that there was a bigger story here,” she said. “At that point, I realized that I was going to have to try to arrange for him to be returned.”

UT professors—Drs. Rabun Taylor, Adam Rabinowitz, and Stephennie Mulder—helped connect Young with the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA). They in turn helped determine the next steps for the ancient find and give some more history around how exactly the bust showed up in Austin.

The last known location of this bust dates back to a museum in Aschaffenburg, Germany during the height of World War II, said Lynley McAlpine, a postdoctoral curatorial fellow at SAMA. It isn’t uncommon during extreme chaos and wartime for museums to be looted and art pieces stolen by invading armies.

These are the new games inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OFxr_0fVM03ie00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HOPQ_0fVM03ie00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ELyR_0fVM03ie00
    (Courtesy: Portrait of a Man, Roman marble, late 1st century BC-early 1st century AD, Lent by the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes)

“Aschaffenburg, which is the German city where the museum was located where this head was displayed, was a strategically important city during World War II for the Germans. And as a result, it was bombed a lot by Allied bombers,” McAlpine said.

Volunteers sought to clean up Lake George park

In January 1944, the Pompejanum, the German museum that served as a replica of the Roman villa Pompeii, was bombed. U.S. forces remained in the region until the end of the Cold War, leaving a vast window for when the item was taken.

New York removes term ‘incorrigible’ from education law

“There was definitely a lot of American presence. And so it seems likely that, however they got hold of [the bust], that some American who was stationed there probably got it and brought it back home with them to Texas somehow,” McAlpine said.

It’s been nearly four years since Young discovered the Roman bust, and complications in international art law paired with the coronavirus pandemic delayed its long-awaited return to a museum’s possession. During that timespan, Young and her husband had a bit of levity with the bust, an art piece she said had a pronounced presence in her home. She named the bust Dennis Reynolds after the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” TV character—a fitting tribute, she said, to the happy chaos the bust’s presence had in her life.

Why more people aren’t attending college

“The joke is that he did the Dennis system on me: He demonstrated value, he nurtured dependence, he neglected me emotionally. He instilled hope,” Young laughed. “Then, he separated entirely when he left the house.”

Transgender officer making history in rural community

“He’s been Dennis Reynolds almost from day one,” Young added. “As soon as I realized the mess that was gonna be behind this, the happy mess, but just the messy history and everything.”

After three-and-a-half years of the Dennis effect in her Austin house, the bust has found a temporary new home. For the next year, it’ll be on display at SAMA before it makes its way back to Germany.

Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees

The return is bittersweet, Young said. Her husband had a 3D printed miniature replica made of “Dennis” so he can always occupy a space in Young’s home. But despite the missing space in her house, she said she’s at peace knowing the bust is able to share its history with Central Texans before making its rightful journey back to Germany.

“I’m glad other people get to see him,” she said. “He’s been hidden away since World War II, you know, he’s survived the bombing. He’s survived the fall of Rome. He deserves to be seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Authorities arrested seven people over a failed human smuggling attempt. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the U.S. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police Department responded and found […]
AKWESASNE, NY
The Independent

Woman finds 2,000-year-old bust of Roman general in Texas thrift store priced at $34.99

A 2,000-year-old bust of a Roman general will soon return home to Germany after a Texas-based antiques dealer discovered it under a table at a thrift store priced at $34.99 (£28.23).Antique dealer Laura Young told The Art Newspaper that she was looking for potential treasures when she spotted the bust in 2018 “on the floor, under a table,” at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.A Goodwill employee even helped her carry the bust to her car, Ms Young said, where it was strapped into her backseat with a seatbelt.The bust, which she said “looked pretty dirty”, turned out to be more...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
Albany, TX
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Dolly Parton
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The 49 rooms unearthed in the subterranean city of Matiate make up only three percent of its estimated total area. The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Roman Villa#Texas Goodwill#A Goodwill Store#Google Image#Sotheby#Dutch#The University Of Texas
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Smithonian

3-D Scans Reveal Gigantic Native American Cave Art in Alabama

The exact location of the 19th Unnamed Cave, somewhere on private land in northern Alabama, is a closely guarded secret. What’s inside is too precious to risk destruction. An 80-foot-wide, east-facing mouth leads to a long tunnel where the ceiling and floor draw closer and closer together. You can’t quite stand up, but you don’t need to crawl, says photographer Stephen Alvarez, founder of the Ancient Art Archive and co-author of a new paper on the cave. The floors are uneven. Big pools of water are scattered everywhere. When you’re a long way from the entrance but can still see some daylight, that’s where the artwork begins.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy