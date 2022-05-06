ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

Lordstown officer suspended over nude photo leak

By Nadine Grimley
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lordstown police officer is off work for the next six weeks after council voted to suspend him without pay for a total of 60 days.

Village council made the decision to suspend the patrolman during a hearing in mid-April. He had been on paid leave since the beginning of January after a parent found a naked selfie of the officer on a juvenile’s phone.

Lowellville mom ordered to surrender weapons after gun incident

Chief Brent Milhoan says BCI conducted an investigation into what happened while Lordstown conducted its own internal investigation.

Milhoan says the officer admitted to taking the selfie but stated he deleted it and didn’t know it would be backed up into a cloud account. The officer’s wife says the cloud account was hacked by a juvenile.

The photograph ended up in a group Snapchat conversation where about 15-25 juveniles saw the picture.

No criminal charges were filed.

Milhoan says the officer will be allowed to return to work on June 17 should he pass both a physical medical exam and psychological fitness for duty exam.

