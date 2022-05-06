Law enforcement clears Allouez neighborhood; 1 in custody

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police officers took a fugitive into custody in the Lake Delton area Thursday afternoon following a pursuit across multiple counties, officials said. The Lake Delton Police Department said the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Jennifer Fedie from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and officers from other agencies were...
RACINE - The U.S. Marshals Service with help from the Racine County Metro Drug Taskforce took 26-year-old Shadaun Marks into custody after an hours-long standoff near Perry and Bryd avenues Friday, May 6. David Soto watched everything unfold from his window Friday. He grabbed his phone and started recording as...
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The worker shortage is nothing new, many job positions remain unfilled including dispatchers for Portage County Law Enforcement. The Stevens Point Police Department posted on Facebook there is a need for dispatchers and the department is encouraging residents to apply for the job. Dispatchers play...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
A teenage boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, and he returned to her body later to hide it better, according to a criminal complaint released Friday. The 14-year-old boy was charged April 27 in adult...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
A street value of over $124,000 worth of meth, that weighs in at around eleven pounds was seized in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This is the LARGEST meth bust in La Crosse, Wisconsin history! News8000. Three fellas were arrested after a traffic stop on I-90 in Wisconsin:. Armando Lara Nieto, Emmanuel...
The body of Emily Rogers, who was last seen April 26 and reported missing on May 1, has been found, police said in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday. "The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis," the news release stated.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted in a fatal drunk driving homicide crash in Fond du Lac County. Two people were killed, one victim was paralyzed and a fourth victim was hurt. During a plea hearing Tuesday, Samuel J. Coppersmith, 22, was convicted...
MILWAUKEE — A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman has been killed in a violent reckless driving crash. The medical examiner identified her as Yolanda Baxter. She was a pedestrian, standing on the sidewalk at the corner of North 35th Street and West Lisbon Avenue. Police said the crash happened just before...
Human remains found at a home scheduled for demolition have been identified as 61-year-old Stephan Bland. Vaash Board Up & Excavating were at an abandoned home in the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue Wednesday to board up windows and secure a rear door when they found decomposing human remains. Sgt....
TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
This is the fourth installment of Open and Shut, a seven-part podcast and online series investigating the virtually unchecked power of prosecutors. See the entire project at wpr.org/openandshut. Sarah Liebzeit’s son started using marijuana when he was about 12. And as a young teenager growing up in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley,...
