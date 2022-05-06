Law enforcement clears Allouez neighborhood; 1 in custody

The body of Emily Rogers, who was last seen April 26 and reported missing on May 1, has been found, police said in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday. "The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis," the news release stated.

