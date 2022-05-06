ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

2 people arrested in sexual assault of woman along popular bike trail in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
Two young men are under arrest for the sexual assault of a woman on a popular bike and walking trail in New Jersey, authorities say.

Morris County officials say the two individuals were detained Thursday afternoon just hours after sketches of the suspects were released during a press conference.



On Friday, the 17-year-old boy and Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, 18, were arrested.



The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown.

Investigators say two suspects approached the victim and asked for money.

When she didn't comply, one man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by.

Both then fled, and police say both were spotted at a local train station after the crime.

Authorities said the suspects may have used the trains to come into Morristown, where they stole a bicycle. One used the bike when they fled the area.

The teen suspect was charged with one count of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft.

Osorio-Mejia was arrested and charged with a long list of charges including: aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and theft.

Prosecutor Carroll commended CrimeStoppers for quickly offering a reward for information and the New Jersey State Police for composing the sketch.

"Thank you to all our law enforcement partners at the state, county and local levels, without whom such a through and swift investigation and arrests would not have been possible. I also thank the public and our local/regional media for their vigilance and helping to get the word out. It is this due diligence and communication that enables law enforcement to most effectively protect the public," Carroll said.

"Prosecutor Carroll, Chief Richardson, Chief DiCarlo, and I agreed that this type of crime calls for pulling out all of the stops. The victim and the public deserve nothing less. After such a heinous crime, and especially when an imminent and public threat continues to be present, it is crucial to deliver a concerted and prompt response. This was done both to identify and apprehend the offenders, as well as to protect the people of Morris County until the danger is finally mitigated," Sheriff Gannon said.



Comments / 0

