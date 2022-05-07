Costa Mesa police ask for help locating suspect accused of harassing, pepper-spraying women on video

Costa Mesa police on Friday continued searching for a man who allegedly recorded himself pepper-spraying two women outside of a nightclub at the Triangle Square retail center.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Johnny Young.

"Young, a self-described involuntary celibate (incel), is wanted in connection to several hate crimes," the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

"Incel is commonly defined as: A person who regards himself or herself as being involuntarily celibate and typically expresses extreme resentment and hostility towards those who are sexually active," the Police Department statement said.

According to the news release, video footage captured two separate incidents in which Young harassed women with vulgar language and then used a chemical to spray them. The confrontations led to Young "assaulting several people," authorities said.

Police investigators said Young has a history of targeting and stalking women outside of nightclubs, bars, and fitness centers. He is believed to be living out of his white and green-colored van, which has no license plates.

Police say Young is behind harassment and recordings, which he posts on several online platforms.

"We were able to identify Mr. Young and see that he has hundreds if not thousands of these confrontations on different social media sites," said Costa Mesa Police Department Lt. Ed Everett.

"It's evident that Mr. Young is doing these encounters to provoke a reaction from women," Everett also said.

Everett said Young has a prior arrest in Las Vegas, accused of similar crimes, and has since gone through the counties of L.A., San Diego and Orange, likely in the van.

"He calls that van his 'rape van' so that's also alarming," Everett said. "It's concerning for us as well."

Authorities publicly released photos of Young and the van as part of the effort to locate him.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to contact efricke@costamesaca.gov or (714) 754-4908.