ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa police ask for help locating suspect accused of harassing, pepper-spraying women on video

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

Costa Mesa police on Friday continued searching for a man who allegedly recorded himself pepper-spraying two women outside of a nightclub at the Triangle Square retail center.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Johnny Young.

"Young, a self-described involuntary celibate (incel), is wanted in connection to several hate crimes," the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

"Incel is commonly defined as: A person who regards himself or herself as being involuntarily celibate and typically expresses extreme resentment and hostility towards those who are sexually active," the Police Department statement said.

According to the news release, video footage captured two separate incidents in which Young harassed women with vulgar language and then used a chemical to spray them. The confrontations led to Young "assaulting several people," authorities said.

Police investigators said Young has a history of targeting and stalking women outside of nightclubs, bars, and fitness centers. He is believed to be living out of his white and green-colored van, which has no license plates.

Police say Young is behind harassment and recordings, which he posts on several online platforms.

"We were able to identify Mr. Young and see that he has hundreds if not thousands of these confrontations on different social media sites," said Costa Mesa Police Department Lt. Ed Everett.

"It's evident that Mr. Young is doing these encounters to provoke a reaction from women," Everett also said.

Everett said Young has a prior arrest in Las Vegas, accused of similar crimes, and has since gone through the counties of L.A., San Diego and Orange, likely in the van.

"He calls that van his 'rape van' so that's also alarming," Everett said. "It's concerning for us as well."

Authorities publicly released photos of Young and the van as part of the effort to locate him.

Anyone with information about Young's whereabouts is asked to contact efricke@costamesaca.gov or (714) 754-4908.

Comments / 4

Keny
2d ago

I live only a block or two away from Triangle Square. I don't drive and in my excursions out for a walk I have actually seen that van. Very distinct.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Young
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nightclub#Harassing#Violent Crime#The Police Department
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy