Prosecutor announces 2 arrests in Morristown trail sex assault

The Morris County prosecutor has announced the arrests of two men in the sexual assault of a woman on the Traction Line Recreation Trail in Morristown.

Lizandro Osorio-Mejia, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested Friday.

Osorio-Mejia was hit with a slew of charges, including sex assault, robbery and weapon possession. The juvenile was charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecutors say they approached a female on the trail Tuesday and asked for money before she was pushed and sexual assaulted. One of the attackers was armed with a rock, they say.

Authorities released a sketch and photos of the suspects Thursday prior to the arrests.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement partners at the state, county and local levels, without whom such a through and swift investigation and arrests would not have been possible," said Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. "I also thank the public and our local/regional media for their vigilance and helping to get the word out. It is this due diligence and communication that enables law enforcement to most effectively protect the public.”