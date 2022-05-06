Purple Lancers to Offer Free Summer Classes to School Kids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - American Youth Football, (AYF), has established a team in the Elmira area. Upstate Legends 607 is a 13U team that will serve the Elmira, Corning, and Horseheads areas and it is still looking for more players. Upstate Legends 607 is a branch of the Syracuse Upstate Legends team. It is part of the Big East Conference and will compete in areas around Upstate New York such as Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. Regional Playoffs are scheduled to be in the New Jersey Area while Nationals will be held in Orlando, Florida.

